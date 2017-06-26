Report: German Foreign Ministry Warns Erdogan’s Guards to Stay Away from G20 Summit in Hamburg

BERLIN, Germany (A.W.)—Germany’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has cautioned Turkish bodyguards involved the attack on peaceful protesters in Washington D.C., not to attend the upcoming G20 summit next month.

According to several German media outlets, the warnings to the bodyguards were then repeated to Bundestag (Parliament) members in closed-door meetings.

The National daily Die Welt reported that the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said that foreign powers did not hold sovereign powers, saying, “foreign colleagues only have the right to self-defense.”

“On our streets, only the Hamburg police have a say—and no one else,” Hamburg Senator Andy Grote told Die Welt. “This includes foreign security forces.”

On July 7-8, leaders of the G20 nations will gather in Hamburg, Germany, for their annual summit.

The Turkish Embassy in Berlin sent the German Foreign Ministry a list of 50 individuals who were to accompany Erdogan to Hamburg, which included several agents who were involved in an incident in Washington, according to the daily Hamburger Abendblatt.

On May 16, a group of peaceful demonstrators protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to the United States, were attacked by pro-Erdogan groups—including members of Erdogan’s security team—at the Sheridan Circle near the residence of the Turkish Ambassador to the U.S.

During a press conference on June 15, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the arrest of 12 members of Erdogan’s security detail and Turkish police officers in connection with the May 16 attack on peaceful protesters in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C.

According to a Washington D.C. Police Department press release, a total of 18 individuals have been charged or are facing charges. Photographs of the 14 individuals, including Turkish security officers, who have outstanding warrants for their arrests, were also released by D.C. Police.

On June 6, with a vote of 397 to 0, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously condemned Turkey in response to the attacks, taking a powerful stand against Ankara’s attempts to export its violence and intolerance to America’s shores.