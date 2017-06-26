Chirinian Appointed EAFJD Communication and Public Relations Officer

Demirdjian to Officially Step Down on June 30

BRUSSELS, Belgium—The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) announced on June 26 that its Communication and Public Relations officer, Bedo Demirdjian will step down from his position on June 30, as he prepares to relocate to Beirut, Lebanon, along with his family.

“Bedo became a permanent EAFJD staff member in Oct. 2010 and the assignments entrusted to him were performed by a strong conscience, dedication and high competence. We bid farewell to Bedo, wishing him good luck in his upcoming plans,” read a part of the statement released by the EAFJD.

As of July 1, Harout Chirinian will take over the position of EAFJD Communication and Public Relations, who already is in Brussels, and will gradually take on the responsibilities. Chirinian has graduated Lebanon’s Armenian Catholic Mesrobian High School, obtained his degree in Economics and Management from Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC). He received his Master degree in Sport Management, from Paris’ AMOS University.

Chirinian has been an active member in the Armenian community of France; he has been entrusted the chairmanship of the Nor Serount Armenian Youth Federation of France. He is a member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s (ARF) foreign relations committee, as well as the responsible for ARF Western Europe Central Committee’s Public Relations committee.