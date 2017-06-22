Azerbaijani Infiltration Attempt Squashed; At Least Four Azerbaijani Soldiers Dead

No Armenian Casualties According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Azerbaijani Special Task units attempted to infiltrate the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC) in the early hours of June 22. As a result, at least four Azerbaijani servicemen were killed in action, according to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

“Thanks to the high tactical readiness and proper technical equipment, the subunits of the Artsakh Defense Army noticed the advancement of the diversionary group and drew it back, inflicting at least four human losses,” read a part of the statement.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army suffered no losses and prevented the infiltration attempt. “The operational situation at the frontline continues to remain under the full control of the Artsakh Armed Forces,” concluded the statement.

The Ministry of Defense also published four photos (available below) of Azerbaijani tactical gear and weapons left behind near Artsakh Army positions.