Armenian Ambassador Meets with Speaker of the Syria’s Parliament

DAMASCUS, Syria (A.W.)— On June 21, the Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic (Parliament) Hadiyeh Abbas affirmed the importance of strengthening the relations between Syria and Armenia and the need to promote them in order to best serve the interest of the two countries.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladian met with the speaker as well as members of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Association, which is headed by Nora Arissian, reported Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Abbas greatly appreciated the Armenian support for Syria during the Syrian Civil War, pointing out the importance of the work of the Syrian Armenian Friendship Association. She also noted the numerous contributions of the Armenian Embassy in Syria in strengthening and deepening bilateral relations.

For his part, the Armenian Ambassador said that Syria has become a home for Armenians, in which they have lived successful lives and integrated into Syrian society. He also added that the launch of flights between Damascus and Yerevan will surely enhance communication between the two countries.

Poladian explained that the people of Syria were of great help to the Armenians during some of their most difficult times, including the Armenian Genocide. He also mentioned Syria’s assistance during the 1988 Spitak earthquake.

Arissian, the head of the Syrian-Armenian Friendship Association, stated that the one of the purposes of the meeting was to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries, especially fostering parliamentary relations between the Armenia and Syria.

On June 20, the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) also welcomed Armenia’s very receptive approach toward persons displaced from the Syrian conflict, especially by the Armenian government’s and the population.

UNHCR noted with appreciation that the new Prime Minister has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged the value of the displaced population for Armenian economic development, sending a clear message of welcome to the population.