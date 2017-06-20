ANCC Calls Upon the Canadian Government to Condemn Azerbaijan’s Latest Aggression Against Artsakh

OTTAWA, Canada—In a letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of Global Affairs and other high-ranking personnel within the Canadian governments’ executive and legislative branches, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s latest ceasefire violations and called upon the Canadian government to immediately condemn the unprovoked violence.

In the letter addressed to the Honorable Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Global Affairs, ANCC President, Shahen Mirakian said, “We strongly urge you to support the peace process by immediately condemning this act of aggression by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s regime and making it clear that Azerbaijan will be held to account for any further violence.”

“The failure by Canada and the rest of the international community to make any statement on this incident would further empower the Aliyev regime and it could serve as a catalyst for further violence and destabilization in the region,” added Mirakian.

Over the past week, Azerbaijan continued to violate the internationally brokered ceasefire, using newly introduced long range grenade launchers and other highly sophisticated and destructive weaponry. Azerbaijan’s latest aggression has also targeted internationally commissioned Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE monitoring personnel, while claiming the lives of four Armenian servicemen.

What is more troubling, however, is the fact that latest violations come shortly after Baku’s refusal to lead the OSCE monitoring mission to the line of contact, something for which Armenia has shown full compliance.

“Monitoring exercises are important confidence building measures, for which Azerbaijan has consistently failed to cooperate,” said Mirakian.

The latest monitoring exercises on the Armenian side were conducted in accordance with the agreed schedule. While no violation of the ceasefire regime was registered on the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani side refused to lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions, clearly indicating its noncompliance with the international efforts aimed towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict.