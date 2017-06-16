Three 20-Year-Old Armenian Servicemen Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

Servicemen Arayik Matinyan, Vigen Petrosyan, and Vardan Sargsyan Were All Born in 1997

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Three Armenian servicemen were killed by Azerbaijani fire on June 16. According to a statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Artsakh Defense Army servicemen Arayik Matinyan (b. 1997), Vigen Petrosyan (b. 1997), and Vardan Sargsyan (b. 1997) were fatally wounded.

The deaths came after Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime at around 6:05 p.m. on June 16, using AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers in the direction of an Artsakh Army military unit.

The statement said that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. The Artsakh Defense Ministry also said that it shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the soldiers’ family members, friends, and fellow servicemen.