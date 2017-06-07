Job Opportunity: Assistant Editor (English)

The Hairenik Association is seeking a full-time assistant editor for the Armenian Weekly English-language newspaper.

Responsibilities include providing editorial assistance, writing daily news items, writing long-form articles, providing research and administrative support, and managing the newspaper’s social media presence.

A bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, such as journalism, English, communications, public relations, or a related field, is required. Excellent command of English as well as writing and editing skills are also required.

Candidates should also have a keen interest in Armenian political, social, and cultural affairs. Candidates with knowledge of the Armenian language will be preferred.

To be considered, candidates should e-mail their CV and a cover letter to jobs@hairenik.com.