The Armenian Weekly April 2017 Magazine Now Available Online

Magazine Dedicated to the 102nd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The editorial staff of the Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce the release of the Armenian Weekly/Hairenik 2017 magazine dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The joint magazine is published in English and Armenian. The magazine’s English section is available here.

The Armenian Weekly would like to thank all of its contributors, donors, supporters, and readers for making the magazine issue a reality.