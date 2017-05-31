Turkey Declares Curfews in More Than 40 Diyarbakir Villages

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (A.W.)— On May 30, the Turkish government imposed curfews in more than 40 villages in southeastern province of Diyarbakir as part of what it called a security operation against the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK).

The curfews in 43 villages in Lice, Hani, Kocakoy and Dicle districts started at 7:00 a.m. local time, and will remain in place until further notice, according to a statement by a government office.

Security forces will conduct an operation in rural areas to “neutralize” PKK fighters. The operation also aims to destroy PKK’ bunkers, arm depots, and anti-aircraft gun emplacements, as well as seize weapons and ammunition, according to an Al-Jazeera report.

At least 2,844 people have been killed in the renewed clashes since July 20, 2015, according to the International Crisis Group that is monitoring the conflict.

The PKK has been calling for an independent Kurdish state within Turkey since its formation in the late 1970s. It launched an armed struggle against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have since been killed in the conflict.