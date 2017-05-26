Obituary: Ida Evranian-Cecchini

Genocide survivor Ida Evranian-Cecchini (Rahanian), age 96 of Grand Haven, Mich. passed away Saturday April 1. Ida was born Jan. 1, 1921 in Armenia, to war hero Koran Rahanian.

As a baby, Ida was concealed in a saddle bag as the family fled by night to escape persecution. They took passage from Liverpool to the U.S. via Providence, R.I. The family then settled in Detroit, where they attended St. Sarkis Armenian Church.

Following graduation from Southwestern High School, Ida married Emanuel Manoog Evranian. Manoog passed in 1974 and she would later re-marry to Daniel Cecchini who also preceded her in death, in 1985.

She had a love for hats, sewing, baking Armenian pastries, and helping others in need.

Ida spoke, read, and wrote fluent Armenian. She was an active contributor to the Delray Armenian community as well as a member of the Eastern Star Masonic Organization .

During World War II, Ida did her part and was among those called “Rosie the Riveter” at Ford Motor Company’s Willow Run plant.

Her sister Rose Rahanian Balogh and brother Peter Rahanian preceded Ida in death. Ida will be deeply missed by her family; including daughter Vicki Evranian Reis of Grand Haven, MI; son Charles Evranian of Columbus, OH; 4 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

This strong matriarch was much loved. A memorial service and internment of ashes will take place on Aug. 12, at 12:30 p.m. at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit; where Ida will lay next to Emanuel Manoog Evranian.