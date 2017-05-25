Roots in Turkey: Misconceptions About Being ‘Bolsahye’ in the Armenian-American Community
I am Bolsahye—my Armenian parents were born in Istanbul, or Bolis. Sometimes when I tell other Armenians this, I am met with a terse “oh,” and the conversation quickly dissipates.
Sometimes people are genuinely confused and do not understand why my last name is Cinar and does not end in “–ian”. I still remember an instance in elementary school when my cousin and all the other Bolsahye students in his Armenian school class were withheld an invite to their Aleppo-Armenian classmate’s birthday party. Worst of all, I have been told straightforwardly and in all seriousness that people like me are not “real Armenians”.
Yes, people really do say those things.
They say them because of the misconception that anything that has to do with Turkey is inherently bad. You might be thinking “there’s no way that people are so closed minded that they would tell you you’re not a ‘real Armenian’. That sounds like a taunt from a first grader!” Well, the answer is yes. The people who say things like this are among us. They are well educated and well liked. They sit next to us in church and send their children to camp with ours. They are Armenians who choose to isolate their own kind on the basis of where they are from. It may sound ridiculous, but it is very real and I want to explain why I believe it needs to stop.
I would like to give the aforementioned individuals the benefit of the doubt. Most people who are not Bolsahye do not necessarily understand or think about what it was like to be an Armenian who stayed in Turkey after the Armenian Genocide. Most Armenians fled their homelands—by choice or by force—to other nations that welcomed them, for the most part, with open arms. These Armenians were free to worship, speak, teach, and generally continue living their lives free to be Armenian. They opened schools, carried on our culture, created literature and art, all in Armenian. They were able to bear their name—one of the most basic human experiences—with pride and without fear.
My family could not do any of these things. Mine and countless other families in Istanbul did not have the luxury of being able to speak and worship in their own language as often or as openly as they pleased, something other diasporan Armenians may take for granted. Bolsahyes were forced to veil their Armenian identities and incorporate the Turkish language and culture into their lives as a means of survival.
The misconception that we are more sympathetic to Turkish culture should be replaced with giving credit for building a large and active Armenian community in a country where we are clearly an unwanted minority.
Perhaps this circumstance might be better explained with an example. My grandfather was born in Istanbul and was given the name Hagop at birth. When his parents filed for a birth certificate, his name was conveniently misspelled as ‘Agop Yassi’ (this was an all too common practice by the Turkish government as an effort to thwart the retention of Armenian-ness. My father’s given name is Avedis but was reported as Avadiz on his birth certificate). And so, Agop Yassi went through his life as an Armenian in Istanbul. He carried around the title of “less-than” with him everywhere he went, imposed on him by the nation he was living in. He endured instances of personal and communal persecution and segregation. If he was spotted wearing a cross around his neck or speaking Armenian in public, he was called gyavur (a derogatory Turkish slur which means infidel, akin to calling a black individual the n-word).
Luckily, he had the opportunity to attend an Armenian church where he served in the choir and received an education at the Sahakyan School in Samatya. He kept his head down, married my grandmother, and moved to New Jersey in 1971 after having their daughters Arpine (my mother) and Ani. When he arrived in the U.S., he took full advantage of his newfound freedom and officially changed his name to Hagop Yassian, as it was always meant to be.
Can you imagine being a proud Armenian and living amongst the people who committed those malicious, violent acts against your family? What must he (and the thousands of other Armenians in Turkey) have felt about the continued attempts to dismantle our culture, including forcing him to go by a name that was not Armenian?
I sometimes wonder if the people who condemn Bolsahyes think that any of them felt good or safe or at home in Turkey. Do they think they liked knowing that they lived amongst others who were never taught of the injustices perpetrated against them and instead were taught to hate them? My grandfather says he finally left Turkey because he was tired of being treated like a second-class citizen. And still, even now in America, his own granddaughter and countless other descendants of Bolsahyes have to defend their “Armenian-hood” to our own community.
Armenians born in other parts of the world rarely struggled with issues like this, yet so many of them do not consider that this may be the reason many of us do not bear a “–ian” at the end of our last names.
Other Bolsahyes were not as lucky as my grandfather. Many Armenians in Turkey did not have access to local churches, could not afford to send their children to private Armenian schools, or felt generally unsafe making any public indication that they were Armenian. In fact, many of my more senior family members cannot communicate with me in Armenian at all because they never had the opportunity to learn or speak it. Yet that does not change the fact that these individuals staunchly remained close to their roots, living only within the Armenian community, marrying fellow Armenians, and sending their own children to Armenian school when they could. So what makes these Armenians any less than the rest? They still held onto their identity even when they were not allowed to express it which, to me, translates to doing the best they could under the circumstances.
Many Armenians I know can speak Arabic, Russian, or a variety of other languages because of the spread of our people. As the saying goes, “Kani lezoo kides, aytkan mart es” (“The more languages you know, the better person you are”), and I wholeheartedly agree. But why is it acceptable for other diasporans to celebrate the languages, cultures, and foods of the places they and their parents grew up while they would prefer that my family just forget everything about where we came from? Of course, most Bolsahyes do not have the intention of promoting the Turkish culture. We clearly recognize it as the culture of our oppressors and we have felt that oppression even more recently than others have. We simply want to be able to enjoy being Armenian the same way everyone else does.
The single issue about Bolsahyes that really causes me the most strife is this: if my parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents had the bravery to maintain their faith and their identity within a state that continues to deny the Armenian Genocide, while still producing hayaser families who continue to promote their Armenian heritage, what exactly have they done wrong? What makes us any less than Armenians who are from Egypt or France or Iran?
Yes, my grandfather might still watch the news on Turkish television, and yes my father still speaks Turkish amongst his friends and family, but these are not sins. Do those actions negate the fact that they learned the Armenian language in a country that basically forbade it? Does it render my grandfather’s six grandchildren – who all actively participate in their Armenian community, churches, and schools – unworthy of calling themselves Armenians? Does the occasional purchase from a local Turkish supermarket make my grandmother a traitor even though she uses those groceries to prepare Armenian meals for her family?
In saying all of this, I am by no means promoting Turkish goods, tangible or intangible. What I am trying to argue for, though, is that some Bolsahyes consume these Turkish products—like movies or language—for their familiarity. It’s part of how they grew up and what they’re used to. We can’t expect them to not have assimilated to Istanbul culture at all. Even decades before the Armenian Genocide a great many Armenians who were living throughout the Ottoman Empire spoke and read Ottoman Turkish simply because they lived there. Haven’t you ever heard a song from when you were younger and been suddenly filled with fond memories? Telling Bolsahyes that they are less Armenian for having these basic human feelings is almost like telling a black man in America that he should be ashamed for enjoying the songs of his childhood because they are the songs of the white man. Shouldn’t he be allowed to participate in the culture in which he lives and at the same time maintain his own personal roots? When my father says he remembers a certain song from his teenage years in Turkey, I see no reason to be upset by it.
The reason that I chose to express all of these thoughts is because of a Facebook post that sparked a decisive conversation within my friend group. A fellow Armenian posted a status condemning those who supported Turkish food products in grocery stores and went so far as to say that those individuals “made [him] sick”. He placed blame on Armenians who still live in Turkey for assimilating in a country whose government destroyed our people and culture. I wished there were a way that I could scream through my laptop screen. How could he possibly place blame on Armenians for assimilating to the culture of the place where they live? Are they not brave for remaining Armenian in a country where the odds continue to remain stacked against them?
The heroic efforts of Istanbul-Armenian individuals like Hrant Dink and Garo Paylan, who risk their lives working hard to maintain our rights and heritage in Turkey, garner a great deal of attention from the greater Armenian community. While a great many Diapsoran Armenians think of them as heroes, they forget to acknowledge that these men are the products of the same Istanbul-Armenian community that I am from. Hrant Dink wore Turkish clothing and Garo Paylan probably dances to Turkish music. It does not make either of them any less Armenian.
That is why I would like to pose a question to the Armenians, wherever they maybe—why are we being so unfair to one another? To think of any Bolsahye (or any hye, for that matter) behavior as shameful is only perpetuating the hateful view that the Ottomans had of us all 102 years ago.
Just because your family fled and mine had the misfortune of having to stay does not make us different. When Armenians segregate and ostracize one another, that is when the plan for our people’s destruction succeeds.
When our community becomes more understanding of all of our different backgrounds and the different struggles that all of our people have gone through, only then will we be able grow and prosper.
As a first generation American, my parents never raised me as anything but Armenian, and that is how I live my life. I am only ever an Armenian.
Thank you for a well written article. As a Bolsahye raised in LA, I can vouch for all the incidents you have listed. I also would like to add that Istanbul Armenian community in Istanbul is the beneficiary of prime real estate. If it were not for the ones left behind to occupy the churches, schools & hospitals we would have lost them. As the founder of Opportunity Shop the worlds first nonprofit thrift store with 100% proceeds benefiting children in Armenia I usually find myself in situations where I need to defend myself. Unfortunately I usually end up saying things like “you can criticize me only if you do more then me”. Regretfully this is not my choice of an answer cause it sounds more like a show off but as a Bolsahye all we are trying to say is “Who are you to judge me?”
Thank you for taking the time to write about our issues.
Lori jan, this is an excellent article and thank you for reminding us that Armenians can also be small minded. I have many Bolsahaye friends and they are not any less Armenian than I am. On the contrary, their dedication to the Armenian Church and history is admirable. Any community that produces Hrant Dinks and many other scholars and intellectuals is heroic to me. Bolsahayes continue to do the tougher job in Turkey and we should be grateful for them for keeping our great real estates – churches and schools. Ps forgive our sins……
annie
As a Beyrutahay, I commend you and hope that you build your strength from those weaknesses. BTW, sites like Facebook are full of “pure-breed Armenians for a day”… Knowledgeable people know the plight of Armenians better. BTW, whereas I’m a diasporan, bolsahays managed to continue living in Western Armenia. And who am I, to shame any Armenian of being Eastern or Western; of Baku, Yerevan, Moscow, Beirut, Paris, Los Angeles, Timbaktu….or Istanbul. Today’s bolsahay is a survivor of Armenian Bolis, Malatya, Dikranagerd, Moosh yev Sassoon, Erzurum, Sepasdya, Yerznga, Kharpert yev Agn, Vasbooragan yev Van, Izmir yev Konya, Skudar yev Edirneh… and they survived the Empire and the Republic!!! YOU ARE ARMENIAN: Who am I to welcome you to Armenianness? Who am I to deliver you a litmus-test of Armenianness? You are as “Assli” as any: Stand tall, ’cause they don’t know what they are saying!!!!
Very proud of your family, don’t listen to those Armenians. If you did want to quantify “Armenianness” like they do, yours would be double there’s. Many Armenians lose their identity in the diaspora over time and that’s without any suppression of identity, it is incredible to me that Armenians in Turkey maintain their identity.
I live in the United States.
I therefore live in a country where 70 per cent of my neighbors do not hate me because I am Armenian, where my government does not teach students that I am a liar, a murderer, and a traitor because I am Armenian. The man who engineered the destruction of my Armenian culture and the murder of my people has no boulevards named after him here. Calling someone an Armenian is not an insult here. When my grandparents spoke Armenian outside their home in Fresno, busybodies did not come up to them and say: “Citizen, speak Turkish!” I was not required to sing songs in school that say “Happy is he who can call himself a Turk.” These are everyday indignities and crimes Bolsa Hyes endured with patience and dignity.
We owe a debt to Bolsa Hyes who maintained their identity, and we can not condemn those who lost their grip to assimilation. Assimilation occurs here too. Turkey and Azerbaijan are the two hardest places on Earth to be Armenian.
Many of the strongest members of my community come from Bolis.
Dear Lori,
Thank you so much for your thoughtful article! I am a Bolsahaye, from Samatya and a proud graduate of Sahakyan Nunyan High School. I hope, we Armenians stop being so negative towards each other.
Thank you for bringing awareness to this very important issue. Personally, I have utmost respect and understanding for all Bolsahais, however, I cannot comprehend why the Bolis Patriarchate publicly condemns Genocide recognition by other countries when at the same time Turkish Kurds have the courage to publicly support Armenian Genocide recognition.
Dear Lori,
I don’t want to spoil your great article, but one thing I do disagree on is buying Turkish products. I would like to think that in the US at least, there is always an alternative. Armenians have always made their own homemade ingredients in the past but unfortunately because Turkey has a lot of investments, stolen Armenian land and business environment they are producing those ingredients on a commercial scale which entices Armenians to take the easy route and just buy a product from Turkey instead of going through the hassle of making it themselves like they did traditionally.
I blame the community itself for this mostly, because Armenian business owners are failing to make products which Armenian cooking requires and which Turks also use, because Turkish cuisine is basically a knockoff of Armenian cuisine. In other words, our businesses are not helping by making sure that for Armenians there really is no need to buy Turkish Products.
And by the way, people should not be buying Turkish products in the first place, regardless if they are Armenian or not. How does one know exactly what is in those foods coming from Turkey? You don’t. And I would not believe what the label says either. A country which blatantly lies about its past crimes and history will also blatantly lie about everything else. Buy Turkish products at your own risk!
Nobody dislikes Bolsahye for being born in Turkey.
What they actually look down on, as the author squeezed into the end, is promoting speaking Turkish and buying Turkish products if they don’t live in Turkey. This is, like it or not, very shameful. Obviously one can’t be expected to forget a language they knew for most of their life, but it shouldn’t be promoted. And the Turks brag that they poison food sent to Armenia, you’re giving them money to kill Armenians.
I am not Bolsahaye but I visited Turkey and I believe that the Armenians who live there now are heroes. There are close to 40 Armenian churches in Istanbul. Who maintains them? It’s the Armenians of Turkey.
Thank you for addressing such an important issue.You know, most of our people like to criticize everything without thinking and knowing that subject. They judge whatever they want. The problem is not only about Bolsahays, you are mentioning one of our nation’s worst defect.We like to hate more than like anything. It is very sad to see on FB tons of negativism and hate towards our own people, as well as our enemies. The language is so bad and inappropriate. I think we need to change our attitude, try to have more understanding and love to each other.Hate does not solve any problem, instead compassion and love can change everything.Besides,without good information ,our judgement is not going to be perfect. Bolsahays are unique and have a deep cultural root. I am proud to be one of them.
Abris Lori. Also, I wouldn’t call it “promoting the Turkish culture”. The culture belongs to all Anatolians including the Armenians.
I found it more difficult, because my maternal ancestry is Armenian, while my surname is Germanic. The work of cultural genocide has been made easier for Turkey, because of details like that. My soul is a monument for my genocided maternal relatives in Mush.
Dear Lori, your article touches a sensitive nerve. I commend your grandparents who changed their names into Armenian as soon as they set foot in America while so many of those criticizing the Bolsahays they still carry ugly and often derogatory family names that are Turkish. Your parents were brave to endure the oppression and the injustices of the Turkish nationalist government which continues to this day. I know the fear your grand parents lived day in day out. I know many Bolsahays and I enjoy their company. I wish Armenians would embrace each other without regard to their place of birth. Unfortunately this narrow minded regionalism is in our genes. Armenians love to relate to people of the place of their birth. I would have loved to embrace 2.5 million Hamshen Armenians and integrate them into our Armenian society but that’s not going to happen. There is no enthusiasm for it. No wonder our numbers have dwindled throughout centuries although we are one of the oldest nation on this planet.