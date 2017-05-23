Hamazkayin New York Makes $15,000 Donation to the Soldiers of Artsakh

NEW YORK (A.W.)—The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society New York Chapter Executive Committee recently announced that it has allocated all of the proceeds of its 50th Anniversary Festival to supply the Artsakh Armed Forces with military-grade first-aid kits. A total of $15,000 was donated to purchase the kits.

The chapter held a series of events May 4-7 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The events included an art exhibition of original paintings by contemporary Armenian artists; an event dedicated to Artsakh featuring Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to the U.S. and Canada Robert Avetisyan; a panel discussion; and a cultural program.

Full coverage of the series of events will appear in the Armenian Weekly shortly.