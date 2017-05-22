U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson to Turkish Ambassador: D.C. Attack is ‘Unacceptable’

WASHINGTON, (A.W.)— During an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the U.S. had summoned the Turkish Ambassador to the State Department to express “dismay” regarding the May 16 attack against peaceful demonstrators outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence. During the May 21 interview, Tillerson also said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Well, we did call the Ambassador of Turkey into the State Department to discuss what occurred with them and express our view that this is certainly unacceptable,” said Tillerson when asked if he was going to take action against the pro-Erdogan groups and members of his security detail who were responsible for the attacks. “There is an ongoing investigation, Chris, and we think we’ll wait and see what the outcome of that investigation is. But we have expressed our dismay at what occurred at the Turkish Embassy,” Tillerson added.

When Fox News mentioned Senator John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) call to expel the Turkish Ambassador from the U.S., Tillerson responded that the investigation must conclude before making any such decisions.

On May 17, the State Department announced that it was “concerned by the violent incidents involving protesters and Turkish Security personnel,” stating that “violence is never an appropriate response to free speech.”

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian condemned the State Department statement as “weak and ineffective—and, frankly, embarrassing.”

“Apparently, as far as the State Department is concerned, there is no line that Recep Erdogan cannot cross,” explained Hamparian. “He sent his goons to D.C. to rough up Americans and suppress the free speech rights of U.S. citizens, and all the State Department can muster is a generic expression of opposition to violence.”