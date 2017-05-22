Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Welcomes Merrimack Valley ‘Miavor’

MERRIMACK VALLEY, Mass. (A.W.)— The Homenetmen’s Eastern United States Regional Executive recently announced the formation of a new Homenetmen miavor (unit) in the Greater Merrimack Valley of Massachusetts.

TheRegional Executive received a request from a group of young Armenians in the North Andover, Mass. area who wanted to join Homenetmen and form athletic teams; in accordance with Homenetmen’s Strategic Initiatives, the region took steps to create a miavor in order to allow the participation of new members in a location where forming a new chapter is not yet feasible.

The Regional Executive appointed the following Board of Administrators to lead the miavor’s activities: yeghpayrs Greg Minasian, Mgo Kassabian, and Matt Peters.

On May 7, Regional Executive members yeghpayrs Razmik Banosian and Vicken Khatchadourian met with the new Homenetmen members gathered at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in North Andover. In his address to the new members, Banosian provided background on the history of Homenetmen around the world and in the Eastern U.S. region, and welcomed them into the Homenetmen family.

Khatchadourian provided additional detail about the various aspects of life in Homenetmen, including athletics, scouting, education, and culture, and answered questions the new members had.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Banosian presented a letter from Regional Executive formally establishing the Homenetmen Miavor of Greater Merrimack Valley, the Homenetmen flag, and a copy of Homenetmen’s General By-Laws to the miavor’s Board of Administrators. The newly formed miavor looks forward to participating in this year’s Navasartian Games, which are being hosted by Providence chapter over the July 4th weekend.