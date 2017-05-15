Azerbaijani Guided Missile Hits Armenian Military Equipment

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—On May 15, the Azerbaijani forces fired a guided missile towards Armenian military equipment in the eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

As a result, a piece of military equipment was partially damaged, according to the statement released by the Ministry. There were no casualties reported.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry noted that the Azerbaijani offensive will not remain unanswered.