Latest:

Azerbaijani Guided Missile Hits Armenian Military Equipment

By on May 15, 2017 in News // 0 Comments // // Print

 

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—On May 15, the Azerbaijani forces fired a guided missile towards Armenian military equipment in the eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

As a result, a piece of military equipment was partially damaged, according to the statement released by the Ministry. There were no casualties reported.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry noted that the Azerbaijani offensive will not remain unanswered.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 Hairenik Association