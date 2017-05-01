Dr. Marine Margarian Kavlakian Honored in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass.—On March 25, a crowd of over 300 people gathered at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont, to celebrate Dr. Marine Margarian Kavlakian’s 25 years of achievements in music education within the Boston community.

The tribute, hosted by Holy Cross Church, was also organized by various local organizations, namely, the Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston, the Amaras Art Alliance and the Do-Re-Mi Music Studio’s students and parents.

Following an emotional and a nostalgic walk down memory lane, a slide show of memorable photos put together to reminisce the various stages and milestones of Dr. Kavlakian’s (also referred to as Miss Marina by all her students) 25-year career, the evening commenced with the opening remarks of Maral Der Torossian, who after welcoming the guests and presenting briefly Miss Marina, the person, the educator and the musician, invited to the stage the master of ceremonies, Khajag Mgrdichian.

Throughout the evening, Mgrdichian, cordially introduced the various performers and speakers of the program, which started with the delightful performance of the Meghedi Vocal Group, created and directed by Miss Marina. The group performed several beautiful songs, composed by Miss Marina herself. Also performing some of her compositions on stage were Miss Marina’s, past as well as present, advanced piano students, Narineh Abrimian, Shant Der Torossian, Meghri Der Vartanian and Sonia Ourfalian, who all expressed their great love, respect and gratitude to her.

Senator Warren Tolman, who was present that evening, awarded Miss Marina with a proclamation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives in recognition of her 25 years of achievements in music education and service to the Boston community.

Miss Marina was also granted a proclamation from the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in appreciation of her commitment to music education and dedication to the Armenian culture and community.

The keynote speaker of the day, Avik Derentz Deirmenjian, introduced and presented to the audience Miss Marina’s biography as well as her career as an educator and a musician. Born in Yerevan, Armenia, she had received her Doctorate’s Degree in Music Theory and Music Education from the Komitas Conservatory and The Armenian Pedagogical University. For six years Marina was a lecturer at the Armenian Pedagogical University, where she taught Music Theory and Music Education, however, in 1991, she left her career as a professor and moved to the United States to embark on a new endeavor, where she became the founder and educator of Do-Re-Mi Music Studios in Waltham, Mass.

Miss Marina currently has over 40 students in her music school, with a modest waiting list, where she trains both children and adults ranging from pre-school to college age students. In addition to her private studio, she also taught music at the Armenian sisters’ Academy for over 20 years, and currently teaches at the Kendall School in Belmont and the St. Stephens Armenian Saturday School in Watertown. She is the organist and music director of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church choir, as well as the founder and director of the Meghedi Children’s Vocal Group.

During the program, also took the stage Connaught Colbert, assistant director of the Kendall School where Miss Marina has been teaching music for over 22 years, as well Marina’s brother, composer and pianist Gegam Margarian who performed one of his own compositions on this memorable occasion.

Lastly, Marina herself addressed the audience, expressed her joy and gratitude to all and performed couple of her own compositions.

The evening ended with Monsignor Andon Atamian’s benediction and the traditional anniversary cake cutting ceremony.

This beautiful and elegant tribute honoring Miss Marina, and the presence of so many there that night, with different ages and from different walks of life, was a true testimonial of the love, respect and admiration that all have for her.

We wholeheartedly congratulate Marina on all her accomplishments in the past and wish her endurance, continued success, and yet another glorious 25 more years to come!