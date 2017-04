About Knar Bedian 1 Articles)

Knar Bedian is the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Sound of Boston, and a freelance music journalist who has been published in the likes of Billboard, Gizmodo, and Wired. She is also a marketing manager at Intrepid Pursuits and an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF). Knar is a graduate of Tufts University, where she majored in Sociology and Spanish, with a minor in Mass Communications and Media Studies. During her time at Tufts she served as the Photography Director for the university's student magazine, The Observer. She has had her work published in a variety of online and print publications including the British Council Blog, FastCompany.com, and the Armenian Weekly.