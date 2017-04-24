Samantha Power: ‘I am Sorry that We in the Obama Administration did not Recognize the Armenian Genocide’

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) publicly apologized for not properly acknowledging the Armenian Genocide during her tenure under the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound… I am very sorry that, during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Power said in a series of tweets.

Former President Barack Obama had made a campaign promise to use the term “genocide” during his administration, but failed to do so in his eight years in office.

Power served as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2017. In 2003, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, a study of the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide, including the Armenian Genocide.

Power has faced much criticism for her silence on Obama’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and had refused to publicly comment on the issue until now.