Samantha Power: ‘I am Sorry that We in the Obama Administration did not Recognize the Armenian Genocide’
WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) publicly apologized for not properly acknowledging the Armenian Genocide during her tenure under the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.
“Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound… I am very sorry that, during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Power said in a series of tweets.
Former President Barack Obama had made a campaign promise to use the term “genocide” during his administration, but failed to do so in his eight years in office.
Power served as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2017. In 2003, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, a study of the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide, including the Armenian Genocide.
Power has faced much criticism for her silence on Obama’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and had refused to publicly comment on the issue until now.
Lol, she was not sorry enough to resign her position. The prestige and elite status of being in the administration was more important to her.
She, Hilary Clinton, Obama, are LOSERS, literally. Their political party lost at every single level, and for what? Maybe they would have done better had they shown some integrity during the run.
I’d been wondering how her conscience was handling the gag order. But glad that now Ms Power can speak her mind freely.
flip flop, flip flop, flip flop… as like the whole political establishment of this inimitable circus-country.
we call this “AFTER RAIN, UMBRELLA”
We know the reason why it is not happening with any administration in White House. Democratic or Republican.
Armenians appreciate the remorse… however we believe when the mark of 100 countries will hit the bar in recognition of this genocide maybe America then will overcome political tenure…
That number currently only 24….
Thank you.
Samantha Power is a shameful political opportunist. She knows better and now that she has no power, she says she is sorry. Shame on this cheap careerist!
She was in power to make a difference
and seriously failed! Shameful.
Samantha Power and Obama are the TWO biggest enablers of the Armenian Genocide denial. A very close second to the Turks. Samantha Power made money off her book and book tour A PROBLEM FROM HELL from the Armenian Genocide. SHE is a problem from Hell. She should donate every penny she made of her book and book tour to the Armenian cause. She is a flat out filthy lying politician and so is her sidekick Obama when it comes to the Armenian Genocide. In my book, they are BOTH NOT WELCOME in any Armenian Church or gathering…… To Obama, Thanks for sticking up for Christianity…JOKE…. To Samantha Power, Thanks for EIGHT YEARS of lying to the Armenian community! I hope you enjoy your royalties you made off your book off the backs of the Armenian Genocide victims and survivors you PHONEY!
It’s called convenience. Now that she is out of it, she comes up with statements. Typical politics. Shame on her and those in the government for putting this very important issues to the backroom for obvious reasons. Shame.
They did not allow P. Obama to repeat what he promised …
but Barra* (Barak) did a mistake, he will regret all his like…
He should ignored them to be the second Abrahan Lincoln.
Who saved the slaves.
He should read my poetry collection to him ” My son ~My Su, Chanta Ann Obama’s Mother” 2011
________________________
* Barrak …the real originall Arabic name.
Unfortunatly you and your Presidents never had enough courage and decency to face the historical facts and call things by their rela names… your apology is nothing for us Armenians now
Too little, too late, too disingenuous.
I’m sorry too Mrs. Powers.. However I don’t take anything you say seriously anymore. Or any politician for that matter. You and Obama’s presidency made that perfectly clear.
Typical American politician speaking to a typical naive Armenian audiance.
Even if an Armenian becomes the US president the Genocide will NOT be recognized nor called “Genocide”. America’s global interests and its dirty/muddy/bloody politics is much much much more important to the government than recognition of the Genocide of a tiny country with is in Russia’s side. If any of the current congressmen, senators who are staunch supporters of the recognition, become president they will not, and will not be able to recognize. politics is prostitution!
Readers may be interested in my article “Putting Principle over Power: Why Samantha Power Must Resign” written in 2009:
http://www.armeniapedia.org/wiki/Putting_Principle_Over_Power:_Why_Samantha_Power_Must_Resign
Thank you for publishing Samantha Power’s remorseful and empathetic tweets.
Despite all the negative comments posted here, I am grateful to Ms. Power for having the courage to publicize these regrets. Ms. Power has done a lot for our nation and I am sure she will continue to do so.
Samantha knows what happened to John Marshall Evans!
Samantha, just because the proven-to-be morally questionable Aurora Committee honors and accepts you does not mean that we Armenians — or conscientious people in general — do. Make no mistake of that.