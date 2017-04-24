Latest:

Samantha Power: ‘I am Sorry that We in the Obama Administration did not Recognize the Armenian Genocide’

By on April 24, 2017 in Headline, News // 19 Comments // // Print

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) publicly apologized for not properly acknowledging the Armenian Genocide during her tenure under the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.

UN Ambassador Samantha Power

“Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound… I am very sorry that, during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Power said in a series of tweets.

Power has faced much criticism for her silence on Obama’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and had refused to publicly comment on the issue until now.

Former President Barack Obama had made a campaign promise to use the term “genocide” during his administration, but failed to do so in his eight years in office.

Power served as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2017. In 2003, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, a study of the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide, including the Armenian Genocide.

In 2003, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, a study of the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide, including the Armenian Genocide

19 Comments on Samantha Power: ‘I am Sorry that We in the Obama Administration did not Recognize the Armenian Genocide’

  1. avatar Alex // April 24, 2017 at 4:32 pm // Reply

    Lol, she was not sorry enough to resign her position. The prestige and elite status of being in the administration was more important to her.

    She, Hilary Clinton, Obama, are LOSERS, literally. Their political party lost at every single level, and for what? Maybe they would have done better had they shown some integrity during the run.

  2. avatar Joan Swain // April 24, 2017 at 4:59 pm // Reply

    I’d been wondering how her conscience was handling the gag order. But glad that now Ms Power can speak her mind freely.

  3. avatar john // April 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm // Reply

    flip flop, flip flop, flip flop… as like the whole political establishment of this inimitable circus-country.

  4. avatar Arman Shahikian // April 24, 2017 at 6:06 pm // Reply

    we call this “AFTER RAIN, UMBRELLA”

  5. avatar Aida Segal // April 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm // Reply

    We know the reason why it is not happening with any administration in White House. Democratic or Republican.
    Armenians appreciate the remorse… however we believe when the mark of 100 countries will hit the bar in recognition of this genocide maybe America then will overcome political tenure…
    That number currently only 24….
    Thank you.

  6. avatar William Daghlian // April 24, 2017 at 8:56 pm // Reply

    Samantha Power is a shameful political opportunist. She knows better and now that she has no power, she says she is sorry. Shame on this cheap careerist!

  7. avatar Jim Yogurtian // April 24, 2017 at 9:17 pm // Reply

    She was in power to make a difference
    and seriously failed! Shameful.

  8. avatar Andranik from Chicago // April 25, 2017 at 12:37 am // Reply

    Samantha Power and Obama are the TWO biggest enablers of the Armenian Genocide denial. A very close second to the Turks. Samantha Power made money off her book and book tour A PROBLEM FROM HELL from the Armenian Genocide. SHE is a problem from Hell. She should donate every penny she made of her book and book tour to the Armenian cause. She is a flat out filthy lying politician and so is her sidekick Obama when it comes to the Armenian Genocide. In my book, they are BOTH NOT WELCOME in any Armenian Church or gathering…… To Obama, Thanks for sticking up for Christianity…JOKE…. To Samantha Power, Thanks for EIGHT YEARS of lying to the Armenian community! I hope you enjoy your royalties you made off your book off the backs of the Armenian Genocide victims and survivors you PHONEY!

  9. avatar Robert // April 25, 2017 at 1:37 am // Reply

    It’s called convenience. Now that she is out of it, she comes up with statements. Typical politics. Shame on her and those in the government for putting this very important issues to the backroom for obvious reasons. Shame.

  10. avatar sylva portoian // April 25, 2017 at 3:52 am // Reply

    They did not allow P. Obama to repeat what he promised …
    but Barra* (Barak) did a mistake, he will regret all his like…
    He should ignored them to be the second Abrahan Lincoln.
    Who saved the slaves.
    He should read my poetry collection to him ” My son ~My Su, Chanta Ann Obama’s Mother” 2011

    ________________________
    * Barrak …the real originall Arabic name.

  11. avatar Anna Sahakyan // April 25, 2017 at 4:10 am // Reply

    Unfortunatly you and your Presidents never had enough courage and decency to face the historical facts and call things by their rela names… your apology is nothing for us Armenians now

  12. avatar Peter // April 25, 2017 at 7:13 am // Reply

    Too little, too late, too disingenuous.

  13. avatar joe // April 25, 2017 at 10:41 am // Reply

    I’m sorry too Mrs. Powers.. However I don’t take anything you say seriously anymore. Or any politician for that matter. You and Obama’s presidency made that perfectly clear.

  14. avatar Gurgen // April 25, 2017 at 11:49 am // Reply

    Typical American politician speaking to a typical naive Armenian audiance.

  15. avatar Parik Nazarian // April 25, 2017 at 9:13 pm // Reply

    Even if an Armenian becomes the US president the Genocide will NOT be recognized nor called “Genocide”. America’s global interests and its dirty/muddy/bloody politics is much much much more important to the government than recognition of the Genocide of a tiny country with is in Russia’s side. If any of the current congressmen, senators who are staunch supporters of the recognition, become president they will not, and will not be able to recognize. politics is prostitution!

  16. avatar David Boyajian // April 25, 2017 at 10:09 pm // Reply

    Readers may be interested in my article “Putting Principle over Power: Why Samantha Power Must Resign” written in 2009:
    http://www.armeniapedia.org/wiki/Putting_Principle_Over_Power:_Why_Samantha_Power_Must_Resign

  17. avatar Antoine S. Terjanian // April 30, 2017 at 3:53 am // Reply

    Thank you for publishing Samantha Power’s remorseful and empathetic tweets.
    Despite all the negative comments posted here, I am grateful to Ms. Power for having the courage to publicize these regrets. Ms. Power has done a lot for our nation and I am sure she will continue to do so.

  18. avatar GB // April 30, 2017 at 10:03 am // Reply

    Samantha knows what happened to John Marshall Evans!

  19. avatar Tsakoug // December 7, 2017 at 1:22 pm // Reply

    Samantha, just because the proven-to-be morally questionable Aurora Committee honors and accepts you does not mean that we Armenians — or conscientious people in general — do. Make no mistake of that.

