Watch Live: Torch-Lit Procession Demanding Justice for the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan

YEREVAN—The annual Armenian Genocide torch-lit procession, led by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) youth, is currently taking place in Yerevan. Tens of thousands participating in the procession are marching from Yerevan’s Liberty Square to the Armenian Genocide Memorial (Tsitsernakaberd), demanding recognition and justice from the Turkish government for the Armenian Genocide.

Watch the procession live here (Live video: Yerkir Media).