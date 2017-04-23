Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Reaffirms Commitment to Armenian Genocide Recognition

OTTAWA, Canada—On April 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The statement can be read below in its entirety.

***

On this day, we solemnly gather to commemorate the tragic loss of life among the Armenian population, which took place more than a century ago.

In 2015, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion declaring April 24th as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered during the genocide. We pay tribute to them and their descendants, many of who now reside in Canada.

On this occasion, Canadians—regardless of faith or ethnic background—stand together in solemn remembrance and reaffirmed dedication to ensuring that we never stand indifferently in the face of hate or violence in any form.

As we observe Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, please join me in my hope for a future characterized by peace and mutual respect.

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P.

Prime Minister of Canada