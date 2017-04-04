Artists, Activists, and Celebrities Meet with Artsakh’s President in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—On April 3, Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan received a large group of artists, activists, and celebrities, including musician and composer Serj Tankian, film director and screenwriter Atom Egoyan, actress Arsinee Khanjian, as well as philanthropists, and representatives of the Artsakh Fund’s United States branch, who were in Artsakh at the invitation of the Tufenkian Foundation.

Various issues regarding life in Artsakh, the state-building process in the country, regional trends, and the Motherland-Diaspora ties were touched upon during the meeting.

“The Head of the State considered important such visits to Artsakh noting their positive impact on developing culture in the republic, introducing Artsakh to the outer world, and strengthening the inter-Armenian ties,” read a part of the statement released by the President’s office.