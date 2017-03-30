‘Imagine Armenia’ Forum to Take Place at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—On May 20, for the first time in Boston, Repat Armenia Foundation, in cooperation with Armenian Business Network, will host the “Imagine Armenia” forum to share reasons and best ways to get engaged with Armenia.

During the forum, which will be taking place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Boston-based Armenian community will have the opportunity to learn about the experiences of different organizations and businesses that have succeeded in Armenia.

Founders of these companies will share their tips for a strong start and a vision of progress, and also discuss volunteer and professional opportunities for the youth to work and gain experience while they contribute to Armenia’s development.

The keynote speaker of the forum will be the Noubar Afeyan, who will address the importance of getting engaged with Armenia. The forum will have two panel discussions.

The first panel is entitled “Because We Did,” which will be about businesses, education, social initiatives, and professional repatriation in Armenia. The moderator will be Avetik Chalabyan and the speakers/organizations are the following:

Raffi Doudaklian – Tufenkian Foundation

Ani Sarkissian – ONEArmenia

Raffi Kassarjian – Monitis/Repat Armenia Foundation

Tsoline Avedisian – Ginosi Apartels

Vartan Marashlyan – Repat Armenia

Madga Markosyan – MAROG Creative Agency

The second panel is named “Because You Can” will discuss the opportunities for young professionals to get involved with Armenia. The moderator will be Vartan Marashlyan and the speakers/organizations are the following:

Teny Avakian – Teach For Armenia

Linda Yepoyan – Birthright Armenia/Armenian Volunteer Corps

Arina Zohrabian – American University of Armenia

Araz Chiloyan – Birthright Volunteer/HDIF Volunteer

Tatev Babayan – Repat Armenia

Terez Sarkisyan – DEPOP Institute for Governance/ Birthright Volunteer

Aimee Keushguerian – Keush Wines

The event will take place at MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, Mass., from 2 to 6 p.m.

For questions or inquiries, please contact promotion@repatarmenia.org.