ANCA Launches Quick Connect

Automated Calling System Directly Dials Members of Congress

WASHINGTON— The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is rolling out Quick Connect, a new calling system that directly connects community members with their U.S. legislators to advance Armenian American advocacy priorities. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is rolling out Quick Connect, a new calling system that directly connects community members with theirU.S.legislators to advance Armenian American advocacy priorities.

Activists taking part in Quick Connect get an immediate automated call-back on their phone, providing them with customized voice prompts and suggested phone scripts. They are then directly connected with the Washington , D.C. office of their U.S. Representative, so they can leave a short message with the receptionist or on voice-mail.

The ANCA’s inaugural Quick Connect campaign is in support of the Armenian Caucus letter urging President Trump to properly commemorate the Armenian Genocide this April 24 . U.S. Representatives who have already signed will get thank you calls, while others will be urged to support this bipartisan appeal.

“We are pleased to offer Quick Connect as a quick and easy way for friends to communicate their priorities with their Members of Congress,” said Nerses Semerjian, ANCA’s IT Director. “With research showing that phone calls are the single most effective way for grassroots communities to get the attention of U.S. legislators, we encourage everyone to take part and then to share this new tool with friends and relatives.