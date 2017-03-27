OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Visit Yerevan

YEREVAN (A.W.)—The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), and Richard Hoagland (U.S.), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, met with Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Edward Nalbandian on March 27, in Yerevan.

According to a press statement released by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the Co-chairs provided details about their the recent meetings they held in Baku.

The steps aimed at advancing the process of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) settlement were also discussed, as the necessity to implement the agreements reached at Vienna and Saint-Petersburg Summits was underlined.

The Minsk Group Co-chairs visited Azerbaijan on March 10-11, where they had several meetings with the country’s leadership. Following the March 27 meeting. , acting U.S. Co-chair Hoagland provided reporters some details.

“In Baku we met with President Aliyev, Foreign Minister Mammadyarov. I cannot say what we have discussed, it is not accepted in diplomacy. I can assure you that we have talked about the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg. We believe that such confidence-building measures maintain their relevance and they must be implemented”, the Hoagland said.

Hoagland then said that the Co-Chairs would be visiting Stepanakert, where they will meet with Artsakh authorities. “Tomorrow we are departing for Nagorno-Karabagh, we will meet with the authorities of Stepanakert. We cannot view violence as a solution for this long lasting issue. Violence isn’t a way out, we must try to find the most positive solutions. Our issue is to work together, stand together and encourage the negotiations process, in order for it to continue,” Hoagland said.