Capitol Hill Viewing of ‘The Promise’ Draws Capacity Congressional Audience

April 21st Nationwide Release of Armenian Genocide-Era Epic Challenges Turkey’s Gag-Rule

WASHINGTON—A special Capitol Hill viewing this evening of The Promise—the Armenian Genocide-era epic starring Christian Bale set for nationwide release on April 21st – drew a capacity crowd of Members of Congress, senior Congressional aides, coalition partners, and a broad cross-section of the Washington, D.C. foreign policy community, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The viewing, hosted by Survival Pictures, Open Road Films, the Congressional Armenian Caucus and the ANCA, featured introductions by legislators and a question and answer session with Oscar Award winning director Terry George and producer Eric Esrailian. Among the Members of Congress participating in the program included Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), David Trott (R-Calif.), Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-CA), and Representatives Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), and Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.). Elected officials were joined by Republic of Armenia Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian, Republic of Artsakh Representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan, and former U.S. Ambassadors to Armenia John Evans and Michael Lemmon.

“The Promise is pushing America to a tipping point – the watershed moment at which U.S. leaders finally, and fully, reject the shameful veto that Turkey has, for far too long, exercised against honest American condemnation and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA.

“We want to offer our special thanks to the Armenian Caucus for co-hosting tonight’s program, and for their leadership in introducing bipartisan legislation that aims to apply the lessons of the Armenian Genocide in preventing future atrocities, for collecting signatures on a Congressional letter asking the President to properly commemorate this crime, and, of course, for hosting the annual Capitol Hill observance this April 5th .”

Complete coverage of the event, including the Congressional remarks and the question and answer session with Director Terry George and Producer Eric Esrailian to follow.

Terry George and Eric Esrailian are taking part in a two day series of Congressional meetings to discuss their film, support Armenian Genocide recognition, and explore ways that the arts and advocacy community can contribute to ending the worldwide cycle of genocide.