Uncle Garabed’s Notebook (March 25, 2017)
Sicilian Proverb
If you don’t know by age twenty, don’t do by age thirty, don’t have by age forty, you will never know, never do, and never have
A Sound Mind in a Rich Body
Money-giving is a good criterion of a person’s mental health.
Generous people are rarely mentally ill people.
…Karl Menninger
Eyewash
And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
…John 8:32 King James Version
Commentary: All thinking individuals know that the truth will make you miserable.
Folklore
A sage once said the mind of God forgets
Evil that men remember having done, as it remembers
The good that men do and forget.
A Modern Aphorism
One’s virtue is an affront to those who have none
From the Word Lab
A hoodlum can be anyone from a dangerous thug to a young person who’s just up to no good. The exact origins of the word are not known, but one theory is that the word came from German immigrants. In German, “hudelum” or huddellum” means “disorderly, wretch, miserable fellow.”
What’s in a Name?
Matosoghlian: Greek and Turkish in derivation, identified as a proper noun, Matos is the diminutive of Mateos, or Matthew from Greek, and defined as gift; and oghli is defined in Turkish as son of.
