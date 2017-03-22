Uncle Garabed’s Notebook (March 25, 2017)

Sicilian Proverb

If you don’t know by age twenty, don’t do by age thirty, don’t have by age forty, you will never know, never do, and never have

A Sound Mind in a Rich Body

Money-giving is a good criterion of a person’s mental health.

Generous people are rarely mentally ill people.

…Karl Menninger

Eyewash

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

…John 8:32 King James Version

Commentary: All thinking individuals know that the truth will make you miserable.

Folklore

A sage once said the mind of God forgets

Evil that men remember having done, as it remembers

The good that men do and forget.

A Modern Aphorism

One’s virtue is an affront to those who have none

From the Word Lab

A hoodlum can be anyone from a dangerous thug to a young person who’s just up to no good. The exact origins of the word are not known, but one theory is that the word came from German immigrants. In German, “hudelum” or huddellum” means “disorderly, wretch, miserable fellow.”

What’s in a Name?

Matosoghlian: Greek and Turkish in derivation, identified as a proper noun, Matos is the diminutive of Mateos, or Matthew from Greek, and defined as gift; and oghli is defined in Turkish as son of.