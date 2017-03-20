Make Armenia Green Again: ArmComedy Duo to Perform in Boston, LA, and San Francisco

The Armenia Tree Project (ATP) and Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will host the ArmComedy duo of Narek Margaryan and Sergey Sargsyan for their first-ever comedy performances in the United States. ArmComedy’s benefit events will be held in Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 23.

The performances are in English and will take place at Winchester Town Hall in the Boston area on Friday, April 28; at Stars on Brand in Glendale on Thursday, May 4; and in the San Francisco Bay area at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 6. The theme of the shows is “Make Armenia Green Again,” to emphasize support for the programs of the Assembly and ATP in Armenia.

“We’re excited to bring ArmComedy to the US for the first time,” ATP Executive Director Jeanmarie Papelian and Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny said. “We like to promote new ideas and support talented young artists such as the thoughtful commentators of ArmComedy. Our audiences will have a great time while supporting a good cause.”

Airing three times a week, ArmComedy is the first satiric news site in Armenia. It has been dubbed as Armenia’s version of The Daily Show, featuring sharp political humor and wit. Writers and hosts Narek and Sergey have presented their distinctive, often irreverent, and always hilarious talents since 2009 with almost 600 episodes. As they note, their mission is to “restore sanity and embarrass bad governance in Armenia.”

During his epic visit to Armenia in 2015 with his assistant Sona Movsesian, comedian and late night show host Conan O’Brien appeared on ArmComedy. The program was a triumph, resulting in Conan giving the hosts permission to spread the rumor that he has Armenian roots. (Watch the episode at bit.ly/ArmComedyConan)