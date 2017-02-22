AMAA Delivers Humanitarian Medical Aid to the Armenian Army

PARAMUS, N.J.—The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), through the gracious effort of AMAA member Dr. Chris Tashjian, recently donated medical equipment, instruments and beds to the Armenian Ministry of Defense. The official presentation was held on Feb. 20 at the Medical Central Base of the Defense Ministry. Harout Nercessian, AMAA’s Armenia Representative, Lusine Ohanyan, Coordinator of AMAA-Armenia’s External Affairs and Major Nver Arakelian, Chief Commander of Medical Central Base, were present.

“These items are all extremely necessary for our hospitals and other medical institutions,” said Commander Arakelian in his opening remarks, “and they will contribute to the improvement of our medical care and services. I must emphasize that this is not the first aid we are receiving from AMAA. In 2015, the Association donated numerous electronically controlled hospital beds and equipment. I want to thank the AMAA for helping our Army.”

Nercessian explained that this assistance is implemented by the AMAA on behalf of the MATTER organization and the transportation was financed by Dr. Tashjian. He also stressed that the equipment and tools were thoroughly examined before they were shipped to Armenia. He assured us that this kind of aid to the Ministry of Defense for medical institutions will continue in the future.