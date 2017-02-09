The 27th Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Navasartian Games to be Held in Providence

The Homenetmen of Providence, R.I. will host the 27th Annual Homenetmen Eastern United States Navasartian Games on Fourth of July weekend (July 1-4).

The Providence Biltmore, located in the heart of downtown Providence, will be the headquarters for the weekend. Rooms are available to reserve for an affordable rate of $129 for a single and $139 for a double. Please call 401-421-0700 and mention “Homenetmen” for the discounted rate.

The athletic and social events planned for the weekend promise to be exciting and enjoyable. The finest Armenian musicians will entertain our guests throughout the weekend with beautiful music for everyone’s dancing and listening pleasure. The venue for the athletic events has been carefully selected and will be held in top-of-the-line facilities.

All athletic games will be held at East Greenwich High School. Transportation to and from the hotel will be provided for hotel guests.

The Sunday night dance will feature Kevork Artinian and Band at the Providence Biltmore at 8 p.m. Monday night’s Victory Gala Dinner Dance will feature Elie Berberian and Band at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. with the dance to follow.

The event will not only look back on the 99 years of memories and service that Homenetmen has provided to Armenian youth around the world, but will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S.

Be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with the Navasartian Games.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/navasartian.eusa/

Twitter: @NavasartianEast

Instagram: Navasartian.East

Snapchat: navasartianeast