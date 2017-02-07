Mouradian to Present Lecture on Armenian Communities of China at Columbia

NEW YORK—Nikit and Eleanora Ordjanian Visiting Professor at Columbia University and former Armenian Weekly editor Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will be presenting a lecture on March 3 at Columbia University titled “Don’t Fall off the World: Armenian Communities in China from the 1880’s to the 1950’s.”

The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Columbia University Faculty House (64 Morningside Dr; Enter via Wein courtyard on E. 116th St.).

Hundreds of Armenians journeyed eastward to China in the late 19th century in search of opportunity, anchoring themselves in major cities, as well as in Harbin, a town that rose to prominence with the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. A few thousand others arrived in the region escaping the Armenian Genocide and turmoil in the Caucasus in the years that followed.

Many of these Armenians coupled their personal success with a dedication to community life, helping build small but vibrant communities (even a church and community centers) in Harbin, Shanghai, Tientsin, and other cities, despise conflicts, war, and foreign occupation that best the history of China in the first half of the 20thcentury.

In this illustrated lecture, Mouradian presents the rich, yet understudied, history of the Armenian communities in China based on interviews and archival research conducted in China, Armenia, Lebanon, Europe, and the U.S.

This event is co-sponsored by the Armenian Center at Columbia University and the Weatherhead East Asian Institute.