Armenian Serviceman Gor Gareginyan Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Gor Gareginyan (b. 1997) was killed by Azerbaijani fire in the northeastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) Line of Contact (LoC) on Feb. 6 at around 11 a.m. The NKR Defense Ministry said in a statement that Gareginyan’s death is currently under investigation.

According to a separate statement released by the Ministry, Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime 20 times on the night of Feb. 5-6, firing more than 220 shots towards Armenian positions.

Gareginyan’s death came a little more than two weeks after another Armenian serviceman, Karen Ulubabyan (b. 1995), was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the NKR LoC Jan. 22. According to several sources, Ulubabyan’s father and uncle—also named Karen Ulubabyan—was killed in 1992 during the Karabagh War.