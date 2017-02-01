Azerbaijani Serviceman Captured by NKR Forces as Azerbaijan Attempts to Penetrate LoC

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—An Azerbaijani serviceman was captured by Armenian forces after Azerbaijani forces attacked the northern direction of the Nagorono-Karabagh (Artsakh/NKR) Line of Contact (LoC) near Talish.

According to a press statement released by the NKR Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Army attempted to penetrate the LoC at around 3 p.m. local time, taking advantage of foggy conditions. The NKR Armed Forces were able to hold Azerbaijani forces back and retaliate.

The captured Azerbaijani soldier named Elnur Hussein Zadeh (b. 1995) is from the city of Barda. According to the Ministry’s statement, at least one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded during the diversion attempt.

“The Defense Army’s frontline subdivisions continue to carry out their military duties along the entire LoC and are ready to neutralize any attack,” concluded the Ministry statement.