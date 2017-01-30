AUA to Offer BS in Engineering Sciences

YEREVAN—The American University of Armenia (AUA) recently announced that the University will offer a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Engineering Sciences beginning Fall 2017.

The BS in Engineering Sciences is a four-year multi-disciplinary program designed for students who are interested in a broad-based general engineering degree. The program incorporates coursework in mechanical and electrical engineering, computer science and engineering design while being strongly rooted in natural and physical sciences and mathematics. The program aims to explore synergies among science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in enabling students to understand a multitude of complex systems and address the challenges of Armenia, the region and the world.

The BS in Engineering Sciences program accentuates innovation and creativity, fostering an entrepreneurial disposition in graduates. The program also underscores effective oral and written communication skills to help graduates convey ideas from the discipline to become change-agents and leaders. Graduates may pursue employment in a wide range of sectors requiring analytical and quantitative skills as well as advanced studies in a wide variety of academic disciplines, such as mechanical, electrical, and systems engineering, computer science and robotics.

More information about the program, which is currently pending WASC Senior College and University Commission approval, can be found here.