Australian-Armenian Gladys Berejiklian Set to Become Next Premier of NSW

SYDNEY, Australia (A.W.)—Australian-Armenian and current State Treasurer of New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian is expected to become the next Premier of NSW after an internal party deal, Australia’s 9news.com.au reported.

The current NSW Premier Mike Baird announced on Jan. 19 that he will resign next week, saying that his parents’ and sister’s ill health were the main reasons for his decision.

“Today is Mike’s day—but I would like to make it clear that I will be standing for the leadership,” Berejiklian posted on her Facebook following Baird’s announcement.

Australian Member of Parliament Dominic Perrottet is expected to become Berejiklian’s Deputy and State Treasurer.

The Armenian National Committee of Australia welcomed the news of Berejiklian’s announcement in a statement on their official Facebook page.

“Armenian-Australian Treasurer of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian will be standing for election as party leader, and therefore the Premier of Australia’s largest state, following the retirement of Mike Baird. We at the Armenian National Committee of Australia wish Gladys luck, as we have expressed in the several media interviews we have conducted today. Regardless of the result next week, Gladys is a source of pride and inspiration to the Armenian-Australian community, and the Armenian National Committee of Australia will continue our fantastic relationship with the office of the Premier of NSW,” read the statement.