Twenty-Year-Old Armenian Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Andranik Musikyan (b. 1997) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the southern direction of the Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) Line of Contact (LoC) on Jan. 18. The NKR Ministry of Defense released a statement announcing Musikyan’s death and extending condolences to his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.

Following thedeath, NKR President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree by which Musikyan was posthumously awarded with the “For Service in Battle” Medal for “bravery shown during the defense of the Nagorno-Karabagh Republic state border.”

Two other Armenian servicemen, Garik Vardanyan (b. 1996) and Arayik Sargsyan (b. 1995), died on Jan. 15 and 16 respectively.

Garik Vardanyan—who was wounded by Azerbaijani fire on Dec. 30, 2016—succumbed to his wounds on the evening of Jan. 15 at the Central Clinical Military Hospital of Armenia in Yerevan.

Vardanyan was from the Armenian village of Aygestan and was severely wounded as a result of an Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in the northeastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh/NKR) Line of Contact (LoC), according to a press statement released by the NKR Defense Ministry.

Sargsyan sustained a fatal gunshot wound, on Jan. 16 at around 12:35 p.m. According to a NKR Defense Ministry statement, Sargsyan—who lived in the NKR’s Hadrut region—was fatally shot in his NKR Defense Army unit in the southeastern direction of the LoC under “unclear” circumstances.

The Ministry announced that an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.