‘Orphans of the Genocide’ Nominated for Regional Emmy Award

COCONUT GROVE, Fla.—Armenoid Productions, a documentary film production company made up of dedicated storytellers of concealed history, recently announced that Bared Maronian’s documentary “Orphans of The Genocide” has been nominated for a 2014 Regional Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Suncoast Chapter in the Documentary – Historical category. This is the 38th Annual Suncoast Emmy Awards 2014 Program that, three years ago, nominated the 7-minute version of the “Orphans of the Genocide” for a Regional Emmy Award.

“Orphans of the Genocide” weaves historical archives with interviews and memoirs of Armenian orphans to establish irrevocable proof of the Armenian Genocide. An emotional, visual journey through never-before-seen archival footage and memoirs of orphans who lived through the last century’s first, fully documented, and least recognized genocide features insightful interviews with such prominent figures and scholars as British journalist Robert Fisk; Clark University’s director of the Strassler Family Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Prof. Debora Dwork; and Armenian-American Dr. Jack Kevorkian, among others.

Over the last two years, “Orphans of the Genocide” has been broadcast on PBS stations nationwide reaching more than 12 million viewers. Additionally, the documentary has been invited to participate at various events and film festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe, as well as in the Middle East and South America. It has captured numerous awards, including “honorable mention” for the Michael J. Hagopian Award for Best Documentary and the coveted Audience Choice Award for the documentary category at the 8th Annual Pomegranate Film Festival (POM) 2013. “Orphans of the Genocide” is the only featured film to win two awards at POM 8.

It has also been selected for screening as part of the Unspoken Human Rights Film Festival; Socially Rated Film Festival; 2014 Cannes Film Festival, documentary division; Apricot Film Festival; and the Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) 2015 lineup of films.

Maronian, a four-time regional Emmy Award winner, is currently working on a new documentary titled “Women of 1915,” which celebrates the heroic attributes of Armenian and non-Armenian women in post-genocide society. To make a tax-deductible donation for the “Women of 1915” project, call Armenoid Productions at (954) 646-0944 or e-mail Maronian at bared.maronian@gmail.com.

About Armenoid Productions

Founded in 2006, Armenoid Productions has produced numerous award-winning documentaries, among them “Father Komitas,” depicting the lives and deaths of two major Armenian clergymen’s contributions to the Armenian nation, and “The Wall of the Genocide,” a poetic tribute to Armenia’s 5,000 year-old history, starting from Noah’s Ark resting upon Mount Ararat to the modern-day assassination of outspoken Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink. Both documentaries were honored with Telly Awards in 2007 and 2008.

For more information on Armenoid Productions and upcoming projects, visit www.armenoidteam.com or call (954) 646-0944, or follow the latest developments on Facebook (www.facebook.com/bared.maronian) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffiwdiY9Doo).