Khachkar Studios financial support to U.S. Judeo-Christian community increased 25% in March 2026

Across the United States, something powerful is stirring within the Judeo-Christian community: a reawakening rooted in faith, fueled by transparency and guided by Khachkar Studios’ vision of what these communities can truly become.

Khachkar Studios announced that cumulative financial support to the U.S. Judeo-Christian community reached $1,107,436 by the end of March 2026, with $223,758 disbursed during March alone — a 25% increase over the $883,678 accumulated through February since the program’s mid-2025 launch. The cumulative figure represents an estimated endowment equivalent of approximately $31 million, within a $100 million investment that is one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history advancing Judeo-Christian faith. Shepherded by 5,000 pro bono senior management hours and accompanied by monthly public financial transparency, every dimension of this initiative reflects the same standards of excellence it asks of the communities it serves.

The “Framework” — a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence system — is the compass guiding this reawakening. 25 pilot candidates are using it to count their “Faithful” each Sunday, to invite their neighbors through weekly social media videos and to build monthly outreach programs that are opening doors that have long been closed. Seven pilot churches, showcased on the Khachkar Studios website as emerging world-class benchmarks, are leading with particular distinction — having embraced not only the attendance and outreach practices of the “Framework,” but also the financial transparency steps that are proving so transformative in deepening community trust and growing the “Faithful.” 20 Armenian media outlets carry this story of renewal to the widest possible audience, month after month.

When a faith community dares to be fully transparent, fully accountable and fully committed to performance, it does not just grow — it inspires every community around it to do the same.

The soon-to-be-released BREAKTHROUGHS for Judeo-Christian Leaders masterclass series, launching in April 2026, will bring this inspiration to faith leaders everywhere. Masterclass #1: Growing the “Faithful” takes the U.S. Armenian Christian ecosystem as its featured case study, presenting four transformative Breakthroughs and a bold five-year roadmap for community renewal.

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Full details at www.khachkarstudios.com.