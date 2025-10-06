Understanding Eurasia: A new program at the University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami is pleased to invite the public to the inaugural virtual event introducing the Eurasian Studies and Policy (ESP) Initiative, a new interdisciplinary academic and policy platform focused on the complex political, economic and security dynamics of the Eurasian region, specifically Russia, Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus.

The event is open to scholars, students, policymakers and members of the public.

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Location: Online (Zoom)

Understanding Eurasia: A new program at the University of Miami will present the ESP Initiative’s mission, foundational goals and future directions. The initiative aims to foster interdisciplinary research, academic exchange and informed public dialogue on contemporary developments in the Eurasian region.

The program will feature:

An overview of the ESP Initiative’s purpose and strategic vision

Keynote remarks from leading international experts on the region

Information about future opportunities for faculty research, student engagement and institutional partnerships

Ways to become involved in shaping the initiative’s development

“We are honored to introduce this new initiative and begin building a vibrant academic community dedicated to rigorous inquiry into the evolving dynamics of the Eurasian region,” said Dr. Lilia Arakelyan, co-founder of the ESP Initiative. “This event marks the beginning of what we hope will become a meaningful and impactful academic endeavor.”

The ESP Initiative aspires to position the University of Miami as a center for regional and comparative analysis, bridging scholarly expertise with policy-relevant dialogue on Eurasian affairs.

For more information or to discuss support, please contact:

Diaset Cabrera, Development Officer, Arts & Sciences

Email: dcabrera@umiami.edu | Phone: 305-284-9986