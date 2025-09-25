Sts. Vartanantz Church’s 85th anniversary celebrates faith, hope and love

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The perfect summer evening of September 20 saw the joyful celebration of Sts. Vartanantz Church’s 85th anniversary at the iconic Venus de Milo in Swansea, Mass., where so many Sts. Vartanantz events for many decades.

With a full house of more than 230 guests and a packed program, the evening was truly a celebration of the Providence church community’s growth and gratitude to those who have dedicated themselves to that goal throughout the years.

The 85th anniversary committee handily prepared a fitting program including clergy, the Board of Trustees and church member honorees who embody the theme of the evening: faith, hope and love. Archdeacon Hagop Khatchadourian executed his demanding duty as emcee with much-appreciated touches of warmth and humor.

H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern United States, cited the Providence community’s remarkable flourishing, which has continued these last 10 years under the spiritual leadership of pastor Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian.

“Since its inception, your community has been a role model, led by providential love, wisdom and understanding, spreading the Good News of our Risen Lord Jesus Christ and shepherding this wonderful flock. Building a new, vibrant community in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide in 1915, through divine intervention and committed leadership, is truly a miracle,” stated Archbishop Tanielian.

Fittingly, a special tribute to the Founding Fathers of Sts. Vartanantz Church was noted — Asadour Barsamian, Karekin Donabedian, Aram Nalbandian, Boghos Sahagian, Charles Sahagian, Sarkis Saroian and Apkar Toumasian. A special plaque is being designed to be displayed in the church to honor their vision and faith.

The Sts. Vartanantz Church Choir’s 29 members met and rehearsed for about three months under the able leadership of Raffi Rachdouni, along with choir director Debra Pjojian, to perform four Armenian selections, including two folk songs by Komitas and two hymns. The resounding applause and appreciation from attendees were a testament to the dedication and hard work of the choir. Taleen Donoyan offered heartfelt renditions of the American and Armenian national anthems.

The first honoree was Archdeacon Ara Nalbandian, whose journey to the United States as a young man led him to Providence, where he connected with extended family members who lovingly supported his professional and spiritual development in his new environment. Community and family connections led Ara to become an active member of Sts. Vartanantz Church, where Archpriest Fr. Mesrob Tashjian welcomed him. He taught at Mourad Armenian School, joined the choir and later served on Atlar as an Archdeacon, becoming secretary for the Board of Trustees and recording and translating the minutes in Armenian to English. Attending church every week, Nalbandian dedicated his efforts as a delegate to the Eastern Prelacy for 24 years. As a stalwart supporter and facilitator for so many areas of church endeavors, he expressed appreciation for all his experiences and his many supporters, including his devoted wife Maggie.

Ken and Sandra Bogosian were honored for their lifetime of love, service and dedication to Sts. Vartanantz Church. Ken thanked the committee for the honor, tracing his history with the church back to the 1950s when he became an altar boy with his lifelong friends, John Takian and Harry Kushigian. His dedication began there and is still a vital part of his life.

Ken and Sandra wed at Sts. Vartanantz Church and have been married for 62 years. Each of them together has served without interruption — Ken as a trustee/treasurer, member of numerous committees, 25-year member of the Bible study group and he, most recently, was named an honorary member of the Providence Varantian Chapter of the AYF.

Sandra has served on numerous church committees, as teacher and treasurer of Sunday School for 15 years and has volunteered with the church’s summer camp. She is a member of the ARS Ani chapter, having served as its treasurer. She is also a 25-year member of the Bible study. They thanked Archpriest Fr. Gomidas Baghsarian for its inception and Der Kapriel for continuing. Ken graciously thanked the altar servers for their priceless service and the choir and organists for their beautiful weekly musical contributions. Ken’s remarks were a living example of the love the Bogosians have for each other, their church and their community.

Also honored were the young members of the Salt and Light Ministry, a program that centers on the many dimensions of spiritual growth of our youth. Through mentorship to young people ages 12 to 18, those members can explore issues of faith in a safe environment. Current mentors since its 2019 inception are Armand Kibarian, Shakay Kizirian, Jayne Zobian and Artur Arslanyan, who also happens to be a charter member of the ministry. The current members of Salt and Light are Ellen Arslanyan, Vanessa Atakian, Ani Derderian, Nadia Keshijian, Aren Khatchadourian, Leila Khatchadourian, Sareen Khatchadourian, Ani Manzo, Kethia Masupa, Gygy Mwlilikwa, Sarkis Nasr, Garo Tarbinian, Peter Zaytounian and Garen Zeitounian. Derderian and Zaytounian both spoke about what Salt and Light means to them, individually and as a group, clearly moving those in the audience with their sincerity.

Board of Trustees chair Levon Attarian eloquently addressed the room, citing examples of the celebration’s theme of faith, hope and love. Founders who took a leap of faith 85 years ago believed in their mission for the community and built the foundation of the Sts. Vartanantz Church community. He cited the church growing into a “little Armenia,” an epicenter of cooperation to sustain an Armenian identity. The forefathers had hope that their vision would thrive in the future. The love that Attarian observed in all the attendees must ensure the successful mission for the church’s posterity. Our church has been a refuge for so many in the wake of civil wars abroad, and our belief in a free and independent Armenia for decades has fostered political activism in Rhode Island and nationally, as well.

A surprise presentation was made by Attarian to Der Kapriel on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his ordination. A special picture from his ordination was presented to Der Hayr and Yeretzgin Debra, along with a trip to Armenia. Der Hayr was clearly overwhelmed by the gift, thanking everyone for their support and citing Der Gomidas’ mentoring of his journey to the priesthood. He spoke of his calling from God late in life and how he trusted the Lord to overcome any obstacles. He thanked Der Gomidas for his mentorship, Maggie Nalbandian for her Armenian language assistance and Yeretzgin for her support and patience. He also looked to the younger generation, many now active in the Salt and Light Ministry, as a reason for optimism for the future. Der Kapriel further expressed his appreciation to Archbishop Tanielian for his guidance during his journey to the priesthood, as well as his 40 years of faithful service to the Eastern Prelacy and presented him with Michael Aram’s “Faith” sculpture on behalf of the Providence community.

In his message of thanks, Archbishop Tanielian observed the special nature of Providence’s spiritual and social community. He commented on the four generations he observed at the event, representing the cohesive nature of the community as God’s love is showered here. He warmly added throughout his address that the faith, hope and love theme is alive in Providence.

The 85th anniversary committee did a wonderful job in planning and executing an important event to celebrate Sts. Vartanantz Church’s successful existence and growth. The evening was a great tribute to generations of dedication. The committee members were: Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian; ex officio, Levon Attairan; Board of Trustees liaison, Manoushak Krikorian; chair and Archdeacon Hagop Khatchadourian; master of ceremonies, Lala Attarian; Adelina Gasparian; Pauline Getzoyan; Rina Horenian; Hrant Khatchadourian; Debra Pjojian; Raffi Rachdouni; Melissa Simonian and Berge Zobian. Providing critical assistance were photographer Eddie Nasr and videographer Hrag Arakelian. Committee member Hrant Khatchadourian not only created the very moving 85-year slide show, but he also served as the sound engineer for the choir.

A spirit of solidarity and fellowship was the winner of the evening. Appreciation for the dedicated Providence community, past and present, our leaders, our faith and our unique connections to one another were celebrated over a delicious dinner.