Psychotherapist-Artist Shushanik Karapetyan recognized with 2025 Queens Arts Fund Grant

Queens, N.Y. — Psychotherapist and artist Shushanik Karapetyan is one of 154 Queens-based artists, artist collectives and small non-profit organizations to receive funding through the Queens Arts Fund program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).

Shushanik Karapetyan was recognized with a New Work Grant for her project “Becoming a Mother,” which will bring a community-centered art exhibition of semi-abstract paintings paired with anonymous intimate interviews — exploring women’s health, pregnancy, motherhood and childlessness — to Queens at Zaruma Gold Coffee on October 2025, with an opening reception at 5:00 p.m. (11-18 46th Rd, Long Island City, NY 11101).

“Becoming a Mother” explores women’s health, pregnancy and motherhood through semi-abstract paintings and anonymous interviews with mothers, mothers-to-be, women who wish to become mothers and women who have chosen not to. The work highlights the Menstrual Cycle, Pregnancy and Motherhood and combines personal storytelling and public health themes to foster connection, challenge silence around maternal experiences and create a community archive of shared voices (shushanikartstudio.com).

The City-funded Queens Arts Fund (QAF), administered by NYFA, will provide $493,350 in project grants to Queens-based artists, artist collectives and small non-profit organizations of all artistic disciplines to support the local production of artwork and cultural programs that highlight, engage and bolster the borough of Queens.

The QAF represents a significant investment in the cultural community that is essential to the economic and social vibrancy of communities across Queens and all of New York City. As part of its FY25 Cultural Development Fund, DCLA provided a 15% increase to local arts councils across the five boroughs — including the Queens Arts Fund — to provide greater support to artists living and working in New York.

All recipients must have a public component — held in-person, virtually or a combination of both — in Queens within the 2025 calendar year to provide Queens community members with the opportunity to experience dynamic, easily accessible arts and cultural events. Members of the public can participate in Queens Arts Fund programming by following the hashtag #QAF2025 on social media.