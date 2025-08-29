“A Suitcase to Home” to premiere in California

Glendale/La Cañada Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) invites the public to the global premiere of “A Suitcase to Home,” on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. at the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E Mountain St., Pasadena, California.

The documentary, which won the prestigious Deauville Green Award, encapsulates the heart-wrenching struggles and unwavering spirit of the Armenian people. It documents the profound challenges faced during the 44-day Artsakh War, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the forced displacement of more than 120,000 Armenians from their homes in September 2023.

Through the film, we witness the extraordinary resilience of Armenians who strive to uphold their cultural identity amid adversity. The documentary is both a testament to their strength and an inspiring reminder of their enduring connection to their homeland.

For two decades, SOAR has provided humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Its work in child protection extends beyond institutionalized children, protecting the most vulnerable members of Armenian society regardless of global circumstances.

SOAR recognizes that sharing “A Suitcase to Home” not only raises awareness about the ongoing struggles faced by Armenians, but also fosters a sense of unity and support within the diaspora.

Through the Families of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund (soar-us.org/ffsrf) and the Artsakh Family Integration Fund (soar-us.org/afrf), SOAR provides assistance and hope to these vulnerable populations most affected by the recent events.