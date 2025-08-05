ANCA News

Merrimack Valley ANC confers with Rep. Seth Moulton

ANCA-Eastern RegionAugust 5, 2025Last Updated: August 5, 2025
From left to right: Ara Jeknavorian, MV-ANC co-chair; Milka Jeknavorian; Congressman Moulton; Sevan Dulgarian; Maral Dulgarian; and Stepan Dulgarian, chair of the Lowell ARF Gomideh

During the August congressional recess, members of the Merrimack Valley Armenian National Committee (MV-ANC) met with Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA 6th) at his Salem, Massachusetts office to express appreciation for his support on Armenian issues.

The group thanked Rep. Moulton for signing the Right to Return letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and for co-sponsoring the Armenian Genocide Education Act. 

Congressman Moulton, whose family has Armenian ancestry, expressed familiarity with the plight of Artsakh Armenians and the importance of promoting education about the Armenian Genocide. 

Other issues raised during the meeting included the need to secure the release of Armenian hostages held by Azerbaijan, enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, support for H.R. 8141 (the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act) and blocking  U.S. weapons sales to Ankara and Baku. 

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

