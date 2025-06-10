AYF-YOARF brings together hundreds for the 53rd annual Junior Seminar

LIGONIER, Penn.—This year’s 53rd Annual Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Junior Seminar brought together over 262 dedicated Juniors from 13 chapters across the Eastern Region and beyond for a powerful weekend rooted in reflection, education and renewed commitment. Under the theme “Միացեալ Պայքար,” or “United Struggle,” the Seminar challenged youth to deeply engage with our revolutionary past and embrace their vital role as torchbearers of the Armenian Cause. Members of the AYF-WUS and AYF Australia also joined as participants.

Setting the tone for the weekend, the theme of “United Struggle” was powerfully embodied in the cabin names and categories, reflecting the unbroken chain of sacrifice, resistance and shared identity that defines our movement.

The younger Juniors connected with our collective heritage through cabins named after significant locations like Aghavno and Sassoun—sacred lands that shape our national identity and remind us of the homeland we vow to protect.

The middle group’s cabins bore the names of heroic battles such as the Defense of Van and the Musa Ler Resistance, symbolizing the bravery, unity and collective resolve of our fedayis who fought against oppression.

The oldest group honored legendary fedayi leaders, including Karekin Nejdeh and Mariam Chilingirian, whose courage and leadership continue to inspire our commitment to freedom, justice and the ARF’s enduring mission.

Together, these cabin themes united Juniors in the shared responsibility to carry forward the legacy of the Armenian Cause, reinforcing that our struggle is a continuous, collective endeavor rooted in our history and spanning generations across time and place.

The educational programming throughout the weekend deepened Juniors’ engagement with the theme of “United Struggle,” offering a transformative space to explore the interconnected threads of culture, activism, identity and leadership. Through a rotation of nine powerful and diverse lectures, participants gained historical perspective and practical inspiration. Each session reinforced that every Junior has a vital place in our movement and a role to play in shaping its future. From revolutionary songs that echo our legacy of perseverance to reflections on what it means to be a Tashnagtsagan today, the lectures wove a cohesive narrative grounded in unity and action.

Juniors examined the revival of Armenian identity through culture, journalism and education; grappled with the ongoing struggle for our homeland; and explored the importance of community mobilization and a strong diaspora-homeland connection. Through these sessions, they were encouraged to personalize the Cause—especially through the lens of Artsakh—and to take ownership of their role in our collective future. In every room and every conversation, the message was clear: our strength lies in our united struggle, and the next generation is ready to carry that forward.

This year’s lectures included:

Sounds of Revolution / Heghapokhootune – Varant Chiloyan



Ov Eh Tashnagtsagan Badanin – Elizabeth Chouldjian

Cultural Revival: Protecting and Promoting Armenian Identity – Vrej Dawli

Media Makers: Empowering Armenian Youth in Creative Writing and Journalism – Alex Galitsky

The Ongoing Struggle for Our Homeland – Aram Hamparian

Strength in Numbers: The Importance of Mobilization and Community – Dzovinar Hamakorzdian

Building Bridges: Strengthening the Armenian-Diaspora Connection – Raffi Hovagimian

Artsakh: The Heart of Our Struggle, The Soul of Our Mission – Gev Iskajyan

Zartonk: Awakening a New Sense of Responsibility – Sipan Ohanessian

A vital pillar of this year’s Seminar was the Leadership in Training (LIT) program, directed by alumni and former Central Executive members Areni Margossian and Nareh Mkrtshjan. LITs engaged in a series of preparatory sessions leading up to the weekend and continued their growth through targeted workshops during Seminar. In addition to developing practical leadership skills, such as resolution writing and organizational planning, LITs participated in the full lecture rotation alongside their cabins, allowing them to connect theoretical knowledge with real-world leadership preparation. This dual approach ensured that LITs emerged from the weekend both inspired and equipped to lead within their chapters and the broader AYF movement.

Outside of formal programming, the weekend was filled with the unique spirit and energy that make Junior Seminar unforgettable. Upon arrival Friday afternoon, Juniors settled into their cabins, met new friends and gathered for the highly anticipated Friday night activity. This year’s program invited each chapter to present how they bring Hai Tahd to life in their communities beyond April 24. Through creative and passionate presentations, Juniors showcased the advocacy, education and cultural efforts that make a lasting impact in their local regions.

Saturday continued with educational programming during the day, followed by dynamic evening activities tailored to each age group. The younger Juniors took part in a lively Wacky Olympics, while the middle group tested their speed and smarts with an Alphabet Game. The oldest group engaged in Crack the Code, a team-based challenge requiring strategic thinking and collaboration. Each activity fostered bonding, creativity and the power of united effort.

Sunday brought a balance of reflection, action and celebration. After attending two morning lectures, Juniors enjoyed a spirited game of Esheg—an AYF classic—during free time, offering a break to recharge and connect. Afternoon lectures rounded out the educational component of the weekend and set the stage for a vibrant closing celebration. That night, Juniors gathered for a dance, performing the traditional Armenian shoorch bar with energy and pride.

During the evening, the Central Junior Council paused the festivities to announce the winners of the 2025 AYF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Contest. First-place recipients were awarded a $1,000 scholarship, while runners-up received $500 toward their tuition. This year’s winners were:

Younger group

1st place – Anna Vartanian (Philadelphia “Papken Suni”)

2nd place – Avedis Hacobian (Greater Boston “Nejdeh”)

Middle group

1st place – Narineh Haroutunian (New Jersey “Arsen”)

2nd place – Leila Yenikomshian (Greater Boston “Nejdeh”)

Older group

1st place – Ella Movsesian (New Jersey “Arsen”)

2nd place – Kyaneh Karapetian (Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian”)

This year, the Central Junior Council also launched an exciting new initiative: the Junior T-Shirt Design Competition. This contest invited creative submissions from across the region, with the winning design to be featured as the first-ever Junior-specific merchandise in the AYF Shop. The Council proudly announced Detroit “Kopernick Tandourjian”’s Berj Ourlian and Tro Hamakorzian as the inaugural winners.

The weekend reached a powerful peak as Juniors closed the Sunday night dance by taking the stage together, waving Armenian flags and singing heghapokhagan songs in unison. This emotional and unifying moment was a testament to the strength of our shared identity and the enduring power of our united struggle. Below are testimonials from members about their meaningful experiences at AYF Junior Seminar.

“My experience at Junior Seminar was amazing, as always, because I get to be surrounded by my fellow Armenian Ungers and Ungerouhis, which makes my experience special. Junior Seminar never fails to put a smile on my face. I love every moment of it—it’s meaningful, fun and full of joy.” —Amy Karageozian, Albany “Shoushi” Chapter, 15 years old

“I enjoy Junior Seminar because I get to see my friends and make new ones. I also enjoy it because it connects me to my culture more.” —Haig Buchaklian, Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, 14 years old

“Junior Seminar is one of my favorite weekends of the year. I get to see all my friends from AYF Camp Haiastan plus make new ones from all over the country. Not only does Seminar teach us about Hai Tahd, our culture and our history, it brings Armenian youth together, sharing one identity.” —Anna Vartanian, Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter, 12 years old

“This was my fourth year attending Junior Seminar. It was great to see old friends and meet new friends. This year’s theme was ‘Miatsyal Baykar’—which means ‘United Struggle.’ The lectures all encompassed this important theme. As Armenians, we must always work together and never give up. Although we struggle, we must always advocate for Armenia, Artsakh and our Cause.” —Kohar Karapetian, Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, 13 years old

“I really enjoyed the lectures, especially how they helped me understand more about my Armenian identity. I also liked that a few of the lectures were current topics and not necessarily all Armenian history related.” —Ari Bardakjian, Member at Large, 13 years old

“Being an LIT at Junior Seminar was an amazing experience. Not only did I get to work directly with campers and gain valuable insight into what it’s like to be a counselor, but I also continued learning through lectures and deepened my understanding of the AYF.” —Sareen Bedrossian, New York “Hyortik” Chapter, 17 years old

“I loved Seminar. It was so fun seeing my friends. I learned a lot about Armenian culture this year.” —Arev Mikaelian, Worcester “Aram” Chapter, 11 years old

“Junior Seminar is one of my favorite events of the year. I get to see all my friends from other chapters and spend the weekend with them while learning more about what it means to be Armenian.” —Nina Banklian, Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, 15 years old