Zavarian School year-end program 2025

Greater Detroit’s ARS Zavarian Armenian One-Day School celebrated another academic year of learning with its annual year-end program on May 21 at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church Lillian Arakelian Hall. Family and friends assembled to enjoy student recitations and performances of traditional Armenian songs and dances.

“It’s hard to believe we have come to the end of another school year,” said ARS Mid-Council Chair Ani Attar in opening remarks. “While Western Armenian language is on the list of languages that is predicted to be extinct in the very near future, the Armenian Relief Society is committed, with the support of parents like you, to making sure this does not happen.

“We would like to thank you, the parents, for taking time away from your busy schedules to make sure your children learn the language, history and culture of their ancestors,” she added.

Teacher Berjouhi Boghossian reported on student lessons and achievements for the 2024-2025 academic year, and distributed school-year completion certificates to each student with co-teacher Silva Ourfalian.

Students Mila Basmajian, Elizabeth Donigian and Karineh Manoogian were recognized for their participation in the 2025 ARS Eastern USA annual essay contest for eastern region Armenian day school and one-day school students in grades 4 through 8. For their efforts, each student received puzzles depicting various iconic Artsakh landmarks gifted by the ARS Eastern USA regional executive board of directors.

Natalie Manoogian and Berj Ourlian were especially applauded for receiving their graduation diplomas, having attended the Zavarian School for more than 10 years. Each received a graduation certificate and Armenian-English/English-Armenian dictionary from the ARS Mid-Council.

Attar concluded her remarks by thanking teachers Boghossian and Ourfalian for their “devotion to our school and students,” noting, “They both stepped up when we needed them and have done an excellent job teaching our students.”

The program concluded with remarks and a closing prayer by St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church pastor Rev. Hrant Kevorkian.

The ARS Zavarian Armenian One-Day School is overseen by the ARS Mid-Council of Greater Detroit, consisting of representatives from Detroit’s ARS Shakeh, Sybille, Tzolig and Zabelle chapters.