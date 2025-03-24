Our love is here to stay: Camp Bjni launched in Armenia

A group of like-minded international Armenians have joined hands to create an inclusive, pan-Armenian tent camping and hiking initiative called Camp Bjni. Located 45 minutes northeast of Yerevan and directly beside the Hrazdan River, Camp Bjni’s tent compound will open in 2025 to welcome guests June through October, while the camping lodge will remain open year-round.

Dual U.S.-Armenia citizen and economist Mikayel Sukiasyan leads the initiative along with New York/New Jersey journalist Lucine Kasbarian, Los Angeles filmmaker Sevana Bardakjian and Beirut-based textile specialist Garo Shadoyan, with backing from native Armenian and Diasporan supporters. The website, designed by Bardakjian and Kasbarian, has just launched at www.campbjni.com.

Bjni is mentioned in the Gandzadaran chronicle of Urartian King Sarduri II (son of Argishti I) in B.C. 741, as a land called Buzunia. Today, this active village settlement is home to one of the last great remaining medieval Armenian fortresses, built in the ninth century by the royal Pahlavouni family. Bjni is also recognized for its natural wonders such as the famed Dzag Kar—a massive natural arch of stone that is a protected national monument of Armenia—as well as for copious mineral water sources and spectacular mountain terrains.

Camp Bjni’s lead proprietor, Mikayel Sukiasyan, has ancestral roots in Bjni. As a third generation Yerevantsi and dual U.S.-Armenia citizen, Sukiasyan spent summers in his youth visiting Bjni with his grandmother who was born and raised there. In his adulthood, Sukiasyan worked such long hours that he did not get to appreciate the changing of the seasons. Realizing how disconnected from nature he had become, Sukiasyan vowed to change all that. Sukiasyan purchased a plot of land to one day build his own summer house in Bjni, and construction began in 2022. During the building process, however, Sukiasyan began to think about how much he’d like to share the natural beauty of Bjni with his fellow Armenians.

With the help of like-minded friends in the Diaspora, Sukiasyan purchased a second plot of land directly across from the first. Together the collective decided to launch a tent campground for hikers and nature lovers, and Camp Bjni was born. Today, Sukiasyan’s philosophy is summed up by the American nature preservationist John Muir who said, “Going to the mountains is going home.”

“Here, we offer guests a place to rest, relax and enjoy our remarkable scenery, fresh mountain air and water and the rich, wild flora and fauna of this beautiful land,” says Sukiasyan. “Visitors can commune with simpatico people, camp, hike, bike, fish, swim, sunbathe, raft, bird watch, sight-see, barbecue, visit mineral water spas, take part in local culinary customs, learn about village history or simply detach from busy city life, reconnect with nature and renew.”

Sukiasyan states that there are several ways to enjoy Camp Bjni. Guests can reserve a space in the camping corral and bring their own camping gear or rent equipment from the management. They can also reserve one of three bedrooms in the lodge (Sev Khrjit), reserve the entire property for conferences, retreats and special events, or participate in a Camp Bjni day hike or cultural event. Camp amenities ensure the maximum comfort of guests and are described in greater detail on the website.

Bjni’s natural setting offers invigorating hiking, sporting and leisure activities and a glimpse into Armenian history. Camp Bjni guests may hike to the highlands of Bjni to experience exhilarating views and national treasures such as the Bjni Fortress (ninth century), St. Asdvadzadzin Monastery (10th century), Mayravank Monastery (11th century), the Dzag Kar natural monument and countless scattered high-elevation sanctuaries throughout the hamlet, or simply explore high mountain trails and the village itself.

What about the precariousness of investing in a new business in Armenia when the homeland faces such existential threats from genocidal neighbors? “In these perilous political times, Armenia needs us,” Sukiasyan replied. “An immersive experience at Camp Bjni can become the portal and impetus for diasporans to one day relocate to Armenia and contribute to its protection and revival.”

Being well aware of how much the Hayrenik requires “all-hands-on-deck” at this point in its tumultuous history, Sukiasyan concluded by recalling the guiding words of two of his role models, Armenian patriot Karekin Njdeh and U.S. President John F. Kennedy: said Njdeh, “Outside of Armenia, in the diaspora, regardless of my condition, wealthy, well-to-do or a day laborer, I cannot accept emigration without return. Repatriation, not exile,” and Kennedy’s inspiring words, “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.”

To contact Camp Bjni, reach out to camp.bjni@hotmail.com or visit www.instagram.com/camp.bjni. To connect by phone, WhatsApp or Viber, call the following coordinates: +374 (0) 94-05-99-79 for Eastern Armenian and Russian, 1-718-415-9282 for Western Armenian and English.