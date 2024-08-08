ANCA interns reminisce about a summer of pro-Armenian advocacy

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Leo Sarkisian Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship participants have returned to their hometowns across the U.S. and Canada, inspired by a summer spent in Washington, D.C. rallying for Artsakh justice and supporting Armenia security and sovereignty, all the while making friendships that will last a lifetime.

ANCA Summer Programs Coordinator Garen Meguerditchian asked each of this year’s 11 interns — Nareh Aseyan, Armen Bagdassarian, Antriana Bigiazian, Mane Davityan, Vana Hovsepian, Alique Kalachian, Lorig Korajian, Maral Krikorian, Anna Lieggi, Sabrina Tomarci and Renee Van Leeuwen — to share their favorite moments from the program on video and in writing, and their responses were both purposeful and heartwarming.

The repeated trips to Capitol Hill, visiting with all 541 U.S. Senate and House of Representatives offices multiple times to advance legislation demanding Azerbaijani accountability for the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, advocating for the right of return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population under international protection and supporting Armenia’s territorial integrity and security, made a powerful impression on the youth advocates.

“The most exciting part of this internship was meeting our congressional representatives, which offered an insight into impactful advocacy firsthand,” explained Antriana Bigiazian. “Personally advocating for Armenian issues infused me with hope for our community and empowered me to bring this knowledge back to my campus. LSI was not just an opportunity but a transformative journey, shaping my understanding of legislative processes and leaving a lasting impact.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nareh Aseyan concurred, noting, “Advocacy days on Capitol Hill stood out as the highlight of my experience as a Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow. Engaging with our congressional representative and senators on issues vital to my community was both empowering and enlightening. Additionally, I had the opportunity to connect with fellow Armenians from the D.C. area, broadening my network and deepening my understanding of our shared concerns.”

Renee Van Leeuwen’s favorite part of the ANCA summer program was the “bi-weekly lectures where we met Armenian intellectuals and prominent members of the community and heard about their experiences and various career paths.” A standard feature of the program since its inception in 1986, this year’s lecturers, in addition to ANCA Board members and staff, included a diverse group of policy experts, advocates and topics, including former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans; POLITICO senior editor Charlie Mahtesian; Dr. Robert Krikorian, a senior advisor at the U.S. State Department; Maryland State Representative Dr. Lorig Charkoudian; Library of Congress Armenian and Georgian area specialist Dr. Khatchig Mouradian; former State Department and congressional staff member Prof. Gregory Aftandilian; Armenian Legal Center founding executive director Kate Nahapetian; representatives of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA); ARF archives and Armenian genealogy expert George Aghjayan; The HALO Trust’s Amasia Zargarian; and Massachusetts State Representative candidate Mark Tashjian, among others.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Maral Krikorian appreciated the opportunity to advocate on Capitol Hill, but also to put her computer science background to use, working with ANCA IT Director Nerses Semerjian to better leverage technology to strengthen Armenian American grassroots efforts. “My favorite part about the program was that I gained hands-on experience in advocating for the Armenian cause and learned new skills through working with AI,” explained Krikorian. “I loved connecting with Armenians working at the Hill and meeting with many Armenians, gaining long-time friendships.”

Lorig Korajian and Anna Lieggi offered high marks for the innovative Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association ArtLinks program that the ANCA summer interns were privileged to participate in. “We spent a weekend [at ArtLinks] with incredibly talented and diverse Armenians from all over the U.S. and Canada who introduced me to various aspects of what it means to be Armenian. Although we all came from different backgrounds, we were all able to unite through our shared Armenian culture, and I am forever grateful for everything I learned,” explained Korajian. Lieggi agreed, noting, “This weekend-long event featured speakers from around the world who taught us about various aspects of Armenian culture and our achievements. Specifically, Professor Ervine’s discussion on the symbolism of khachkars and their unique histories was incredibly informative.”

The Armenian cultural components and community outreach were also particularly meaningful for Maneh Davtyan, who reminisced that her favorite part of the ANCA program was “being able to attend a number of Armenian cultural events, which have reinforced my excitement for the Armenian cause and has shown me the importance of continuing to maintain our cultural traditions and customs. One of my favorite events was attending the 77th annual ANC Richmond Picnic at St. James Armenian Church, where we participated in traditional Armenian song and dance.”

For Vana Hovsepian, connecting with fellow Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) members from throughout the U.S. and Canada was a favorite part of the program. “As someone who is involved in the AYF Western Region, I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the members of Eastern Region ANCA and AYF. This experience has proven to me that no matter where I go, the Armenian community will always be at my side and willing to help me grow as an individual, both personally and professionally.”

Alique Kalachian similarly noted that among her favorite aspects of the program was “the exposure to the Armenian community here and hearing about prominent figures and their backgrounds.” ANCA interns were hosted by the local AYF Washington D.C. “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors for meetings and patriotic song nights, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh at their annual Khanasor picnic, as well as by the St. Mary Armenian Church Youth Organization (ACYOA) following church services and for a traditional “Vartavar” celebration. Many of the summer interns also participated in Armenian dance classes through the local Hamazkayin chapter and the Hayi Hoki Dance Ensemble.

The camaraderie and family atmosphere shared while living at the ANCA Aramian House was an unforgettable component of the six-week summer program for Sabrina Tomarci. “While living at the Aramian House, I have formed close friendships with my fellow interns and have had the opportunity to explore the city of D.C. In addition to this, further developing my advocacy skills while on Capitol Hill has allowed me to grow more confident,” explained Tomarci.

Armen Bagdassarian concurred, noting, “As someone who comes from a small town with little to no Armenians, it’s been amazing just meeting so many friendly faces in D.C. and making lifelong friendships, not only with Armenians across the U.S. but all across the world.”

The ANCA hosted a special July 4th young professionals gathering at the Aramian House, bringing together ANCA interns, the Armenian Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas internship participants and alumni of the ANCA’s Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and various youth empowerment initiatives.

The Leo Sarkisian Internship program — named after the late ANCA Eastern U.S. community leader and Hai Tahd advocate — empowers dedicated Armenians in their efforts to achieve justice for the Armenian Genocide, freedom for Artsakh and a secure and prosperous Armenian homeland. The LSI was established in 1986 and now has hundreds of alumni worldwide. For the sixth year, the LSI is running concurrently with the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, named in memory of the devoted youth advocate who dedicated her life to helping the Armenian homeland.

ANCA selects summer interns through a competitive application process, with acceptance based on academic excellence and demonstrated capacity for community leadership. While in Washington D.C., summer interns stay at the Aramian House, an eight-bedroom former bed and breakfast located in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood, just a short walk from the ANCA headquarters. The Aramian House was established through a generous donation by sisters Sue, the late Margo and the late Martha Aramian, generous benefactors of ANCA programs and projects in the Armenian homeland and diaspora.

To learn more about the ANCA’s suite of professional development and youth empowerment programs, including the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship Program, Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, ANCA Rising Leaders Program, Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days and the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, visit anca.org/youth.