H. Hovnanian Family Foundation’s Armenian Fellowship Program

The Armenian Fellowships program supported by the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation serves as a vital platform for Armenians worldwide seeking to showcase their expertise, talents and knowledge on the global stage. By offering support covering all eligible expenses, including participation fees, transportation, accommodation and meals, these fellowships provide unique opportunities for talented Armenians’ participation and recognition at renowned international events, including competitions, exhibitions, performances, festivals and academic conferences.

By supporting innovators, academics, artists and sports figures to represent Armenia and shine center stage, not only does this enhance their personal growth, but the broader development and recognition of Armenia’s human assets is more widely recognized.

The Armenian Fellowships program by design offers financial support, covering airfare, hotel, meals, local transportation and attendance fees. This inclusive approach enables diverse representation, from sports teams to musical ensembles, amplifying Armenian talent and innovation worldwide. Open to Armenians of all ages, applicants must be actively participating in their chosen event, such as being an invited speaker, performer, competitor or moderator, as the program does not provide grants for individuals solely attending events without active representation.

Since its active inception in April 2023, the program has allocated $84,217 to 43 fellows across various sectors, with an average fellowship of just under $2,000. Encouraged by the quality of program applicants and prestige of international events involved, the Foundation has increased its 2024 commitment by earmarking $100,000 for Armenian Fellowship grants.

Harmonizing Cultures: Akneh Choir in Hungary

The foundation facilitated Gyumri’s Akneh Choir’s participation in the International InterUrban program’s “Gyumri Days” in Veszprem, Hungary. These “Gyumri Days” were integral to Veszprem’s extensive cultural calendar as one of the three cities honored as the European Capital of Culture 2023. Coordinated by Veszprem’s InterUrban, this initiative engaged 25 cities from 25 countries, including Gyumri, each showcasing their cultural heritage, with a particular emphasis on music. The 19-member Akneh Choir received a special invitation to perform on three consecutive days, significantly elevating their profile and shining a spotlight on Armenia during this celebrated European cultural event.

Elevating Armenian Cinematic Expression at the Trieste Film Festival (France)

One success story comes from OnOff Animation Studios, based in Yerevan. With support from the foundation, OnOff celebrated another milestone with their film, “The Man Who Played the Saxophone While Sleeping,” being represented at international forums. This venture enabled OnOff’s Susanna Khachatryan to present the unique short animation at the prestigious Trieste Film Festival’s When East Meets West (WEMW) Co-production Forum. The film garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, solidifying OnOff Animation Studios’ reputation and opening new avenues for Armenian cinematic expression.

Showcasing Armenian Artistry at the Sarcelles International Biennial of Engraving (France)

Another fellowship standout achievement is highlighted by Marianna Atshemyan and Sona Hovhannisyan, representing the Kultur Dialog organization. These two women played a pivotal role in showcasing Armenia as the guest country in a separate exhibition pavilion at the 21st Sarcelles International Biennial of Engraving. Selected to represent Armenia for their dedication to promoting art and artists in the printmaking community, they exhibited 12 artworks from six Armenian artists, drawing enough attention to begin future collaborations and furthering partnerships internationally.

The H. Hovnanian Family Foundation invites Armenians from Armenia and across the Armenian Diaspora excelling in various fields to apply and represent Armenia’s rich cultural heritage and innovation in the global area. Visit the foundation’s website today to learn more and to apply for the Armenian Fellowships program.