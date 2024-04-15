Applications to Creative Armenia’s Artbox Accelerator are now open

Creative Armenia is excited to announce the open call for applications to the second edition of its signature Artbox Accelerator program, designed to accelerate business development.

Artbox Accelerator is an eight-week online program designed for running creative businesses across all creative fields in Armenia, providing exceptional opportunities for businesses to expand, accelerate growth and enhance profitability. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with top-notch mentors and renowned cultural leaders from Armenia and globally. They will gain insights into auditing their business, enhancing products, expanding customer reach and optimizing marketing strategies, among other topics. Upon completion, participants will submit their proposals for catalyzing their businesses, with selected proposals receiving grants of up to €30,000 each for implementation.

To learn more about the Artbox Accelerator and to apply by the May 5, 2024 deadline, visit the website: artbox.am/accelerator.

“Leading creative startups toward their growth is the core objective of the Artbox Accelerator program, serving Artbox’s main mission of making art more commercially successful and sustainable. We are thrilled to welcome our second cohort of creative businesses,” said Creative Armenia’s Director of Programs Anush Ter-Khachatryan.

The applications are open for creative businesses executing their professional activity within the Republic of Armenia and aiming to maximize their revenue, expand their customer base and enhance brand awareness. The program is tailored towards established creative enterprises that are pushing the boundaries of creativity and are open to exploring commercial opportunities.



Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world—a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth and investable creative products.