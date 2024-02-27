Council of Socialist International adopts resolution on Artsakh

On February 24-25, the Council of the Socialist International held a meeting in Madrid, at the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE).

Since 1907, the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun has been a member of this large political organization, which unites political parties from about a hundred countries. Mario Nalpatian, a former member of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau and a member of the Armenian National Committee – International, as well as one of the vice-presidents of the Socialist International (SI), participated in the meetings of the Council and the Presidium and was elected a member of the SI Finance and Administration Committee.

President of the Socialist International and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez referred to the Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh issue in his opening speeches at the organization’s Presidium and Council meetings.

At the meetings of the SI Presidium and Council, Nalpatian presented the situation and challenges caused by the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh by Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions and violence, as well as Azerbaijan’s threats and demands directed at the Republic of Armenia.

The SI Council adopted a resolution on the Artsakh issue, which states:

The Socialist International supports the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at signing a peace agreement. To contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region, such an agreement should be reached without the use of force or the threat of force, based on international law and diplomatic practice, including a commitment to an internationally sponsored peaceful process towards a final political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue and the full realization of the fundamental rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh on their ancestral territory.

In line with our longstanding principled policy regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue and the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and considering the November 17, 2023 provisional measure by the International Court of Justice ordering Azerbaijan to “ensure that persons who have left Nagorno Karabakh after 19 September 2023 and who wish to return to Nagorno Karabakh are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded and expeditious manner” and “are free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee,” we reiterate our call:

Until the final political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue and the full realization of the fundamental rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, for the collective, unhindered and safe return to their homeland. Also, for the provision of an intermediate status for Nagorno Karabakh – ensuring the full extent of the civil and political rights and providing effective security guarantees for the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as unhindered land connection with Armenia – guaranteed by international norms. For the release of prisoners of war and detained persons. For the complete and simultaneous lift of the blockades of transport and other means of communication, without any restriction of sovereignty.

The Socialist International stands ready to assist in these processes through its good offices and with the participation of its member parties and organizations.

The meeting of the Council of the Socialist International also made decisions on organizational issues and adopted the Madrid Declaration.

The Socialist International is the worldwide organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties. It currently brings together 132 political parties and organizations from all continents. The relevant structures of the ARF are full members of the Socialist International Women (SIW) and the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY). Sarine Abrahamian, from the ARF Youth, is a vice-president of IUSY.

Armenian National Committee – International

2.27.2024